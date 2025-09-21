Wisconsin AD Makes Feelings Clear on Luke Fickell After Fans' 'Fire Fickell' Chants
As time expired on a listless first half for the Wisconsin Badgers in which they trailed Maryland 20-0 on Saturday, the program's fanbase made its feelings clear on coach Luke Fickell, raining down a "Fire Fickell" chant as the teams headed to the locker room for halftime. If it wasn't already apparent how Badgers fans view the third-year coach, it sure was then and there. And things didn't exactly improve in the second half, as the Badgers dropped their second straight contest by losing 27-10 to the Terrapins.
While the fanbase's patience has run thin, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh's hasn't yet. Speaking to reporters after the game, McIntosh expressed his "belief in the program" while defending Fickell.
"After a tough loss like the one we've had, when we're faced with adversity, when we're playing through a lot of challenges right now that exist, I think mostly about the people around our program, our coaching staff, Luke, our players and everybody else that supports our program," McIntosh told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I just think it's important that I express my support for Luke, for our staff. I think it's important."
Both McIntosh and Fickell seemed understanding of the fans' reaction.
"I feel them," Fickell said. "I feel what their pain is. But there's nothing that we can do other than keep grinding, keep working. We have to play better. So I don't get upset, I don't lose my mind because of the way they feel. They're passionate about what they do and what they wanna see.
"And that's what you love about this place. That's what you know you signed up for when you came here, knowing what this place is passionate about and they have a history, and they expect more, just like I do."
Fickell, fresh off of leading Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff in 2021, was hired by McIntosh to lead the Badgers to similar heights. But in 30 games at Wisconsin, Fickell's Badgers have gone just 15-15 and have played in just one bowl game thus far.
Wisconsin will next take on No. 21 Michigan.