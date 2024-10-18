Wisconsin-Northwestern score prediction: Will the Badgers win in Week 8?
Wisconsin travels to Northwestern's lakeside field this week as seven-point favorites over the Wildcats on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, BTN). Northwestern is 3-3 this season, but they're coming off a 37-10 blowout win over Maryland on the road. Head coach David Braun has proven to always have his team ready to play, which makes this a game the 4-2 Badgers can't overlook.
Who wins? Two of our staff writers have made their picks.
Tony Liebert: Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 10
Last season, Braun proved that the Wildcats will be the same well-coached program under him that they were under Pat Fitzgerald for nearly two decades, but I think Luke Fickell and the Badgers will be motivated to seek revenge from last year's 24-10 upset loss at home.
While their last two games were against Rutgers and Purdue, I think the Badgers' offense is simply playing too well right now to lose this game. Northwestern quarterback Jack Lausch has proven to be serviceable, but I don't think the Wildcats have enough to keep up with Wisconsin's explosive passing game. The Badgers make a few more plays in an old-school Big Ten West matchup.
Will Ragatz: Northwestern 23, Wisconsin 20
I'm admittedly a biased Northwestern fan, but I think the Wildcats will defend their (makeshift) home field this weekend and upset Wisconsin for the second year in a row. NU is coming off its best performance of the season, a 27-point road win over Maryland, and has a defense that is unlikely to get torched by the Badgers’ passing game the way Purdue and Rutgers were over the last couple of weeks.
If the Cats win the turnover battle and get a solid dual-threat performance from Jack Lausch, along with some efficient running from Cam Porter, they’ll pick up another Big Ten victory.
Joe Nelson: Wisconsin 34, Northwestern 7
I know Wisconsin hasn’t always played well at Northwestern, but this isn’t Ryan Field and these Wildcats aren’t the same as the Pat Fitzgerald teams of the past. Northwestern won’t be gifted four turnovers like they were against Maryland.