Expert picks for Wisconsin vs. Miami (OH): Badgers will take care of business
The Wisconsin Badgers have won 27-straight non-conference home openers, dating back to 1995.
No one is expecting that streak to end Thursday night against Miami (OH).
The Badgers haven't had the fastest starts to Week 1 in recent seasons, but that hasn't been enough to lose the game or put them on upset alert to start 2025.
The expert picks over at College Football News has all 12 analysts picking Wisconsin to take care of business and start the season 1-0.
As 17.5-point favorites, it shouldn't be a surprise.
The better question is how definitively the Badgers win and whether or not they're able to cover that spread.
Miami (OH) has had a formidable defense in recent seasons, but holding up against a Big Ten offense is another level compared the MAC opponents they're used to.
The Redhawks also have a ton of roster turnover, especially on offense where their regular season experience will be limited.
It's a real enough threat that Wisconsin can't overlook them or risk another game that turns out closer than it should be.
Fickell and the Badgers need to come out and show that they are head and shoulders above their non-conference opponent, rather than play down to the level of competition and sweat it out.