Five bold predictions for Wisconsin Badgers football in 2024
We are just over two weeks from Wisconsin kicking off its 2024 season at Camp Randall Stadium against Western Michigan. Traditional predictions have been driven into the ground at this point, so let's get bold with it...
1. Wisconsin breaks 1,000-yard receiver drought
Wisconsin hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jared Abbrederis in 2013 and they've only had four in program history. I think there's an outside shot that they could have two in 2024, but I will not be too bold and guess that they only have one.
Will Pauling was close last season with 837 yards and he had the fifth-most receptions in program history with 74. In year two of Phil Longo's "Dairy Raid" offense, I think Pauling gets over the hump with Miami (FL) transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throwing him the ball.
2. Ricardo Hallman and Hunter Wohler are both first-team All-America
The Badgers have not had multiple consensus All-Americans since Jonathan Taylor, Zack Baun and Tyler Biadasz in 2019, but I think the talented defensive back duo of Hallman and Wohler could be the next.
Luke Fickell developed multiple All-American defensive backs like Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant at Cincinnati. Hallman led the country in interceptions last season and Wohler was one of the best tackling safeties in the nation.
3. Dilin Jones has mutiple 100-yard rushing games
Wisconsin rolls into 2024 with Chez Mellusi and Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker as the top two running back options. Both players should perform at a high level in 2024, but the four-star true freshman back has a chance to continue turning heads like he has in camp.
The Badgers are known for their special running back talents and I think Jones will be next of kin. At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, he has all of the traits to be an elite player at the position. I don't think it will happen in Week 1, but I see him working himself up to the top of the running back rotation by the end of the season.
4. Tyler Van Dyke flirts with the single-season passing record
Wisconsin is not known for prolific passers. In 2011, Russell Wilson became the first player in program history to throw for more than 3,000 yards. I think Van Dyke will be next. Recently named the official starter, he has two seasons with more than 2,700 passing yards, which would be good for a top-five mark in Wisconsin history.
I think Longo and Van Dyke can mesh and generate one of the best passing attacks in Badgers history with an underrated receiving core.
5. Riley Mahlman develops into a first-round pick
The Badgers are known for offensive linemen as much as they are for running backs, but they haven't had a guy up front hear his name called on Day 1 of the NFL draft since Ryan Ramczyk in 2017. Mahlman could be next.
He is coming off his best season and first as a full-time starter, earning a 74.4 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. At 6-foot-8, 315 pounds, there is a solid chance he hears his name called early next spring.