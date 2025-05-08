Former Wisconsin Badgers cornerback has successful heart surgery after medical retirement
Max Lofy wanted to continue his football career when he transferred from the Wisconsin Badgers to Rice University.
It might have saved his life instead.
The former three-star cornerback entered the transfer portal in December and committed to play at Rice. But when he came to the school, they evaluated his health, and the testing revealed an issue with his heart.
That forced him to medically retire from football, but it may improve his health in the long run.
He tweeted on Wednesday night that he successfully underwent heart surgery.
Heart surgery is serious at any age, but it feels even more shocking to see it at the young age of 23.
The important thing is that Lofy is on the path to recovery and hopefully living a long and healthy life.
Despite his intended transfer to Rice, he still has pictures of himself at Wisconsin as his social media profiles. Once a Badger, always a Badger, even through heart surgery.
