All Badgers

Former Wisconsin Badgers cornerback has successful heart surgery after medical retirement

Transferring from the Wisconsin Badgers to Rice helped Max Lofy discover a heart issue that ended his athletic career. He recently underwent successful surgery for his condition.

Lorin Cox

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Max Lofy (12) celebrates following a tackle during the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Max Lofy (12) celebrates following a tackle during the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Max Lofy wanted to continue his football career when he transferred from the Wisconsin Badgers to Rice University.

It might have saved his life instead.

The former three-star cornerback entered the transfer portal in December and committed to play at Rice. But when he came to the school, they evaluated his health, and the testing revealed an issue with his heart.

That forced him to medically retire from football, but it may improve his health in the long run.

He tweeted on Wednesday night that he successfully underwent heart surgery.

Heart surgery is serious at any age, but it feels even more shocking to see it at the young age of 23.

The important thing is that Lofy is on the path to recovery and hopefully living a long and healthy life.

Despite his intended transfer to Rice, he still has pictures of himself at Wisconsin as his social media profiles. Once a Badger, always a Badger, even through heart surgery.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

Home/Football