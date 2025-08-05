Former Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler showing off versatility at Colts training camp
Hunter Wohler is standing out as a jack-of-all-trades at Indianapolis Colts training camp.
The Wisconsin Badgers seventh-round pick isn't just a safety on the back end of Lou Anarumo's defense.
He's everywhere from the deep middle of the field to up near the line of scrimmage as a linebacker, and he's finding plenty of action on special teams, too.
“I enjoy being thrown into a lot of different things," Wohler said. "One, it forced me to learn a lot and to grow more. But two, it just gives me more opportunity to see the field."
It's a continuation of what he showed with the Badgers. Last season, he lined up at free safety, strong safety, slot cornerback, outside cornerback, linebacker and even blitzed off the edge.
The bigger adjustment for him will be expanding his role on special teams.
He's not going to be a starter for the Colts as a rookie, so if he wants to stick as a backup, he'll have to be a key contributor in the third phase.
At Wisconsin, he played on he punt teams, but he'll need to do more kickoffs in Indianapolis as well.
"That's the goal: get on the field however it is possible," Wohler said. "If it's special teams or defense, whatever I can do to get on the field on Sunday and help the team out, that's what I'm going to do.”
He has a real shot to make the Colts' roster and be a contributor this season. He's competing with former fifth-round pick Daniel Scott and former seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II.
But the more versatility Wohler can show off, the more value he can provide to the team and. make the case for his spot on the 53-man roster.