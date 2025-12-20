Wisconsin Badgers breakout pass rusher declares for NFL Draft

Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker Darryl Peterson wasn't getting much NFL Draft buzz heading into the 2025 season.

But thanks breakout performances late in the year, he led the team in sacks and looked like an edge rusher who belongs at the next level.

He'll find out just how much progress he made, as he formally declared for the NFL Draft on Friday.

Peterson has been a starter for the Badgers each of the last three seasons, but he put up a career-high 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss this season, leading Wisconsin in both categories.

He broke out late in the season with 2.5 sacks against Indiana and three sacks against Illinois in back-to-back weeks.

One of those came with his first-career forced fumble, and his career-high three batted passes helped represent a season of more impactful play-making.

At 6-foot-1, 260 pounds, Peterson won't have the freakish size, length or speed that the NFL often covets from its edge rushers.

But his consistent technique and motor will endear him to NFL coaches who appreciate his well-rounded skillset.

Darryl Peterson has looked comfortable with his hand in the dirt this season -- came into the year with more size and power. Quickness plays up on the DL. pic.twitter.com/B2KLJXnIwn — Ryan Harings (@RyanAndBucky) September 7, 2025

He might not have the ceiling of a double-digit sack player in the pros, but he's the kind of savvy player who could have a long career as a rotational player who contributes on special teams.

Peterson also emerged as a more vocal leader as the season went on, helping the team rally to some late-season success after struggling for most of the year.

Whether that's enough to hear his name called on NFL Draft weekend remains to be seen, but he's the kind of player every team should want to bring to training camp.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: