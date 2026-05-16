Ranking Every Wisconsin Football Home Game by Primetime Potential

In college football, schedule "releases" don't carry the same weight as in other sports, for many reasons.

Oftentimes, programs and fanbases have known about particular out-of-conference matchups since they were announced years and years prior. And as for the conference games, you mostly know who your team is going to face; there's seldom any surprises there.

But in honor of the NFL's schedule release, which took place on Thursday and becomes more and more of a spectacle every season, lets take a look at Wisconsin's schedule — for which we only currently know one kickoff time — and rank each game by its primetime potential.

It's not exactly wall-to-wall blockbusters in Madison this fall, but the Badgers could certainly use a breather from facing top-ranked opponents. Without further ado, here's Wisconsin's home games ranked from the least primetime potential (6) to the most (1):

6) Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks quarterback Chris Irvin. | David Banks-Imagn Images

This goes without saying. Western Illinois is by far the Badgers' least interesting matchup in the 2026 season. The token FCS sacrificial lamb, the Leathernecks will roll into Camp Randall in Week 2 to face a Badgers team either riding sky-high, coming off a shocking upset of Notre Dame, or out for blood to avenge a season-opening loss. Neither bodes well for Western Illinois.

The last time Wisconsin played an FCS foe, the Badgers beat South Dakota 27-13 and clung to a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. That was 2024, year two of the Fickell era. He'll hope that he leaves less doubt in his next FCS matchup.

5) Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan quarterback Noah Kim. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another buy game, the Eastern Michigan contest will be a sleepy Week 3 affair. Likely sitting at 1-1 following what I expect to be a loss to Notre Dame and a win over Western Illinois, this game won't move the needle for perception of Wisconsin unless it loses — in that way, it's something of a lose-lose for the Badgers.

Wisconsin played Miami (OH) under the lights last season, but this Week 3 MAC-Big Ten matchup has 3:30 p.m. written all over it.

4) Michigan State

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the team walk across the end zone during the football Spring Showcase. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans are widely expected to be a bottom-feeding Big Ten team this fall, and depending on who you ask, so are the Badgers. There's just not a whole lot of intrigue here. This is an early-season matchup in Week 5, so bowl eligibility won't be a talking point yet. Furthermore, each school will have only played one Big Ten game thus far.

What's interesting is that by the time the Badgers and the Spartans meet in Week 5, they both will have faced Notre Dame and Eastern Michigan. This could be one of those early-season games (like the Maryland debacle last fall) that adds some clarity to the bottom half of the Big Ten standings, but that's not exactly a big sell for a primetime slot.

3) Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Scarlet Knights, like Michigan State, also haven't generated much hype this offseason. But this will be a November Big Ten game and it could feature two of the conference's best rushing attacks.

Rutgers deploys one of the best backs in the nation in Montreal-born junior Antwan Raymond, who totaled 1,466 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Wisconsin should have a much-improved ground game this fall, especially when you consider the legs of dynamic dual-threat gunslinger Colton Joseph. Both of these teams should have a strong identity and it'll be cold, late-season Big Ten football. That's more than you can say about the Badgers/Spartans matchup.

2) Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

I don't need to sell this game to you or any television decision-makers. The battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe hasn't exactly been riveting in recent seasons (17-7 Gophers last year, 24-7 Gophers the season prior), but the storylines write themselves. The most-played rivalry in FBS college football, the battle for the Axe, the Badgers trying to snap a two-year losing streak, ect. What's more, both of these teams could be fighting for bowl eligibility.

1) USC

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC game is shaping up to be the most intriguing clash at Camp Randall this season. The Trojans look as well-positioned as they have yet under head coach Lincoln Riley. Meanwhile, the revitalized Badgers are looking to become relevant once again, and what better way to do that than topple a hyped-up USC squad?

The Trojans should boast an extremely explosive offense under gunslinger Jayden Maiava and company. They have a rough schedule, and could feasibly limp into Madison in Week 8 with three losses. But if they start hot, beating some combination of Oregon, Washington and Penn State, they could be highly ranked — it's easy to envision the narrative of the red-hot Trojans walking into a hornets' nest under the lights in Camp Randall.