Wisconsin Football Commit With Blazing Speed Breaks California Track Record

Wisconsin football's secondary was a problem in 2025, and the Badgers have an almost completely re-made cornerback room this fall as it tries to mitigate that issue.

One of the biggest areas of emphasis in terms of improving the defensive backfield? Adding more speed.

The Badgers have done that via the transfer portal with corners like Eric Fletcher (Oklahoma State) and Bryce West (Ohio State). But they're also targeting speed in the high school ranks, and a class of 2026 summer enrollee just reminded that he's got some serious wheels as well.

Clovis, California cornerback Donovan Dunmore, who plays football and runs track for Buchanan High School, broke the CIF Central Section record for the 100-meter dash, posting a 10.29 time and capturing the CIF Central Section Division I title.

🚨State 100m Dash Contender!🚨 The big highlight at Friday’s CIF Central Section Division 1 Championships was @buchanantrack senior @alwaysDunmore Donovan Dunmore breaking the section record with a wind-legal 10.29 screamer, breaking Marques Holiwell’s previous section record… pic.twitter.com/i0t8k3X21J — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) May 16, 2026

Speed kills

Wisconsin safety Carson Van Dinter. | Christian Borman.

The track star is only getting faster, as his previous best in the 100-meter dash was 10.50. Now, according to PrepCalTrack editor Rich Gonzalez, Dunmore has entered the conversation for the "State's Fastest Teen" honor.

Speed of course isn't everything at the cornerback position, but it certainly makes life easier for the corners that do have it in spades. Man coverage, an area Wisconsin is looking to improve at this fall, is a lot easier to play when you can trust your corners to at the very least not simply get outran down the field.

We've seen the Badgers explicitly target speed in their secondary this offseason, and that's a big calling card for many of their transfer portal additions. As mentioned, Fletcher and West are blazing fast corners. Iowa State safety transfer Carson Van Dinter also has quite the afterburners. Even going back to last offseason, D-III transfer safety Matt Jung — who's slated for a starting role this fall — was known as a speedster in the defensive secondary.

Dunmore's 2026 outlook

Despite the cornerback's electrifying speed, Dunmore isn't likely to make an impact this fall. The top five cornerbacks in new position coach Robert Steeples' room are pretty solidified: Javan Robinson, Jai'mier Scott, West, Fletcher and Cai Bates should all be ahead of him on the pecking order. Not to mention there's another redshirt freshman with great size at 6-foot-3, Jahmare Washington, likely ahead of him as well.

Dunmore is certainly more of a developmental prospect, but he should get his chance to make an impact as early as the 2027 season. If the Badgers continue to prioritize speed and length on the recruiting trail, they're well on their way to having a very athletically imposing secondary.