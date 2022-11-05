Skip to main content

Wisconsin vs. Maryland: Recruiting visitor list

A rolling thread covering the prospects that will be on campus for the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend for the Maryland game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Wisconsin football recruiting department has been busy recently, with new offers, commits, and a decommitment all happening in the past seven days. 

However, this weekend represents another key opportunity for the staff to roll out the red carpet with several important visitors coming on campus for the Maryland game on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Here is a running thread of players on campus for the Big Ten matchup. 

2023 QB Mitchell Thompson

In-state quarterback Mitchell Thompson of Kewaunee (Wis.) will be on hand for the game per his Twitter. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller threw for over 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns during the regular season and also added 380 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. While the staff has prioritized Cole LaCrue as their scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class, Thompson could be a walk-on candidate for the Badgers. You can check out his senior highlights here

2024 LB Kari Jackson

Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, 2024 linebacker Kari Jackson is one of the featured visitors of the weekend for Wisconsin. The West Bloomfield (Mich.) product is one of the top junior linebackers in the Midwest, and already has offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, and West Virginia. The expectation is that Jackson will earn an offer from the Badgers this weekend during his unofficial visit. 

2024 OL Ransom McDermott

Wisconsin will welcome 2024 three-star Ransom McDermott on Saturday for an unofficial visit as well. A talented offensive tackle prospect out of Indiana, McDermott continues to add offers over the past few weeks, and he could very well earn an offer from Wisconsin in the near future as well. The 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Noblesville High School already holds offers from Boston College and Louisville at the Power-5 level. 

2024 OLB Anelu Lafaele

From Saint Louis High School in Hawaii, three-star edge rusher Anelu Lafaele made the trip from Madison this weekend. Coming from the same high school as Nick Herbig and Kamo'i Latu, Lafaele is one of the top defensive players from the island and earned an offer from Wisconsin during the summer. In addition to the Badgers, Lafaele boasts offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Hawaii, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, and Washington State. 

Lafaele is very high on Wisconsin, and he is one of the top overall visitors for the weekend. 

2024 TE Harrison Moore

The Badgers will have 6-foot-5 tight end, Harrison Moore of Southlake Carroll High School (Texas), on campus this weekend as well. Coming from the same school as freshman cornerback Avyonne Jones, Moore is a talented tight end that will likely see his offer list grow in the coming months. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2024 LB Drew Braam

A frequent visitor this fall, 2024 linebacker Drew Braam from Oak Creek High School (Wis.) will make a return trip this weekend for the game. The 6-foot-1 junior is receiving plenty of Power-5 interest at this time, and he is a name to monitor over the coming months given his athletic ability and interest level in the Badgers. 

2024 TE Tanner Phelps

Another returning visitor and in-state player on Wisconsin's radar is 2024 tight end Tanner Phelps. From Greenfield High School (Wis.), Phelps is three-sport athlete that stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 215 pounds. He is receiving Big Ten interest, including from the Badgers. 

2025 OL Griffin Rousseau

Making the short drive from Stoughton (Wis.), Griffin Rousseau will make a return trip this weekend for the Maryland game. The 6-foot-7 offensive lineman has the size to be a Power-5 player and earned All-Conference honors as a sophomore at Stoughton High School. 

2025 LB Brett Clatterbaugh

Another offered prospect, 2025 linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh will be on campus for the game as well. Wisconsin offered the talented sophomore out of Virginia back in August, and he already has a robust offer list that includes Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. 

2025 OLB Pierce Mooberry

Still looking for his first Power-5 offer, the Wisconsin Badgers will host 2025 outside linebacker Pierce Mooberry. The Omaha (Neb.) native has an intriguing frame at 6-foot-4 and is a multi-sport athlete at Millard North High School. 

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Camp Randall stadium ahead of the season opener against Illinois State
Recruiting

Wisconsin vs. Maryland: Recruiting visitor list

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin players running out onto the field before the New Mexico State game.
Football

Watch Guide: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland preview and notes

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin basketball players standing in their alternate uniforms.
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball unveils new alternate uniforms for 2022-2023

By Matt Belz
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa bringing a wide receiver in motion
Football

Wisconsin football: Q&A previewing the Maryland Terrapins

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin football helmet at Northwestern
Recruiting

Three-star WR Trech Kekahuna decommits from Wisconsin

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen running with the football for a long touchdown.
Football

Wisconsin football: Three questions for Week 10 vs. Maryland

By Matt Belz
Mater Dei linebacker Tanner Williams diving for a fumble during a high school game.
Football

Wisconsin football offers 11 players at Mater Dei High School

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz receiving a snap from his center during a game.
Football

Wisconsin Badgers versus Maryland by the numbers

By Matt Belz