Live updates: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota game thread

The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5 overall, 4-4 B1G) enter Saturday's matchup against Minnesota hoping to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe after falling to the Golden Gophers a year ago.

The game marks a key opportunity for the Badgers to not only secure a pivotal rivalry win but also improve their standing in the Big Ten for bowl positioning.

All Badgers has you covered with our weekly rolling thread of game updates as they happen from Camp Randall Stadium.

Rolling thread of recruiting visitors for Wisconsin

Wisconsin's preliminary depth chart for the Minnesota game



The following players are unavailable for the Badgers due to injury: running back Braelon Allen, outside linebacker Aaron Witt, and kicker Vito Calvaruso.

The Badgers currently have seven players who are labeled as out for the season per UW: cornerback Al Ashford, defensive end Isaac Townsend, tight end Clay Cundiff, safety Travian Blaylock, defensive end Mike Jarvis, inside linebacker Luna Larson, tight end Cam Large, and cornerback Justin Clark.

Minnesota is starting freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the game with Tanner Morgan dealing with an injury.

Wisconsin will be without star edge-rusher Nick Herbig in the first half of the contest after being ejected with a targeting penalty in the second half against Nebraska last week. Freshman Darryl Peterson is earning the start in his place.

In terms of jerseys, Wisconsin is wearing their standard red jerseys with white pants, but are donning white facemasks. Minnesota is wearing maroon pants and white jerseys.

The honorary captain for Wisconsin is former running back Anthony Davis.

Wisconsin has 15 players walking on Senior Day: Tyler Beach (OL), Keeanu Benton (NT), Justin Clark (CB), Jordan DiBenedetto (WR), Cedrick Dort (CB), Jack Eschenbach (TE), Jaylan Franklin (TE), Michael Furtney (OL), Mike Gregoire (WR), Isaac Guerendo (RB), Brady Schipper (RB), Jay Shaw (CB), John Torchio (S), Andy Vujnovich (P), and Chase Wolf (QB). Seniors Chez Mellusi and Alexander Smith announced that they will return next season.

First quarter

Winning the opening coin toss, Wisconsin opts to receive to begin the game.

13:00 - After a pair of short runs to begin their opening drive, Graham Mertz delivers a pair of first down throws to Dean Engram and Skyler Bell.

- After a pair of short runs to begin their opening drive, Graham Mertz delivers a pair of first down throws to Dean Engram and Skyler Bell. 12:31 - Chez Mellusi picks up another Wisconsin first down on a 13-yard run up the middle of the Minnesota defense.

- Chez Mellusi picks up another Wisconsin first down on a 13-yard run up the middle of the Minnesota defense. 11:06 - On third down, Minnesota defender Beanie Bishop interferes with Chimere Dike to give the Badgers a first down and move the ball to the 22-yard line.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.