Gameday watch guide: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State preview and notes

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) take their talents on the road this weekend for a primetime showdown in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0).

The Week 4 matchup is the first Big Ten Conference game for both teams and it is a huge opportunity for the Badgers to break up a losing streak against the Buckeyes that dates back to 2010.

Game details and television information

Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) at Ohio State (3-0)

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The game will be aired on ABC.

Matt Lepay will call the game on Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App).

Weather forecast: 70 degrees at kickoff with a 20% chance of rain in the forecast.

SI Sportsbook for betting

Spread: Wisconsin is a 19.5-point underdog

Over/Under: 56 points

Player news

The following players will not be available on Saturday night for Wisconsin:

Safety Hunter Wohler (Sophomore)- left leg injury

Offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (RS Freshman)

Cornerback Alexander Smith (RS Senior) - right hamstring injury

Kicker Vito Calvaruso (Junior) - right leg injury

Tight end Cam Large (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt Senior) - knee injury

*Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS Junior) - left leg injury

*Safety Travian Blaylock (Senior) - right knee injury

*Defensive end Mike Jarvis (Freshman) - left leg injury

*Inside linebacker Luna Larson (Freshman) - right leg injury

There are some connections to Wisconsin for a couple of Ohio State players and coaches.

No. 75 Carson Hinzman (Freshman) is from Hammond, Wisconsin. The former four-star prospect chose the Buckeyes over the Badgers out of high school.

Wisconsin cornerback Al Ashford III was teammates with Ohio State offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick at Chery Creek High School in Colorado.

Wisconsin cornerback A’Khoury Lyde and Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman both attended DePaul Catholic in New Jersey.

Wisconsin defensive lineman Tristan Monday played high school football with Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke at Saguaro High School in Arizona.

Badgers junior linebacker Spencer Lytle and redshirt junior safety Titus Toler were high school teammates with Ohio State safety Kourt Williams at St. John Bosco in California.

There are seven players from Ohio on Wisconsin's 2022 roster:

OLB Darryl Peterson (Akron)

DE James Thompson Jr. (Cincinnati)

QB Chase Wolf (Cincinnati)

DE Rodas Johnson (Columbus)

DE Isaiah Mullens (Columbus),

TE Jack Pugh (Columbus),

WR Marcus Allen (Dayton)

Pre-game Notes

Ohio State leads the all-time series 61-18-5 overall and the Buckeyes are 31-7-3 in Columbus against the Badgers.

Wisconsin won 3 straight games at Ohio Stadium between 1999 and 2003.

The last time Wisconsin scored a road win over an Ohio State team ranked in the top 3 of the AP poll was in 1985. Current head coach Paul Chryst was a sophomore quarterback at UW at the time.

Wisconsin has already had two players with a 100-yard game this season. The last time the Badgers had multiple players with over 100 yards in a game was in 2017 when A.J. Taylor, Quintez Cephus, and Troy Fumagalli each had one.

Dating back to the 2021 season, the Wisconsin defense has had an interception in eight straight games.

Articles to get you ready

Quotes of the week

“We preach every day, everything that we want to do is right in front of us. We’ve still got a lot of ball left to play.” - Freshman cornerback Ricardo Hallman

"Each week you're going to see something new. This week we'll see something different, and that's always a new test, a new challenge. But I think if you're [going to] summarize it, he's playing the game right now, and I think he's not trying to do it all on his own. He's letting those around him help him and that part's been good." - Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst on quarterback Graham Mertz

