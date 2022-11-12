Gameday watch guide: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa preview and notes

It's gameday for the Wisconsin Badgers football team.

Coming off a Big Ten win against Maryland a week ago, the Badgers head to Iowa City for a Week 11 matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The game represents a significant opportunity for Wisconsin to clinch bowl eligibility and keep their slim chances for a Big Ten Championship berth alive.

Game details and television information

Wisconsin Badgers (5-4 overall) at the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4)

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

The game will be aired on the FS1

Matt Lepay will call the game on Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Weather forecast: a high of 34 degrees with light snow a possibility

SI Sportsbook for betting

Spread: Wisconsin is a 1.5-point favorite

Over/Under: 35 points

Player news

The following players will not be available on Saturday for Wisconsin:

Running back Chez Mellusi (SR) - right wrist injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

* Cornerback Al Ashford (RS Freshman) - left leg injury

* Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS Junior) - left leg injury

* Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS Junior) - left leg injury

* Safety Travian Blaylock (Senior) - right knee injury

* Defensive end Mike Jarvis (Freshman) - left leg injury

* Inside linebacker Luna Larson (Freshman) - right leg injury

* Tight end Cam Large (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

A (*) denotes that a player is listed out for the season.

Player and coaching connections

Former Wisconsin coach and athletic director, Barry Alvarez, coached at Iowa with current Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Wisconsin outside linebacker T.J. Bollers is originally from Iowa, representing the only player on the Badgers roster from the state.

The following players on Iowa's roster are from Wisconsin:

No. 13 Reese Osgood (freshman WR) from Franklin High School

No. 21 Thomas Harlieb (junior DB) from Madison Edgewood High School

No. 32 Johnny Plewa (junior FB) from Franklin High School

No. 36 Jayden Montgomery (freshman LB) from Bay Port High School

No. 39 Luke Elkin (sophomore LS) from Neenah High School

No. 71 Jack Dotzler (freshman OL) from Waunakee High School

No. 79 Jack Plumb (senior OL) from Bay Port High School

No. 83 Alex Eichmann (freshman WR) from Hamilton High School

No. 87 Addison Ostrenga (freshman TE) from Sun Prairie High School

No. 96 Lucas Amaya (junior K) from Muskego High School

Pre-game Notes

Wisconsin has won eight of the past 10 meetings between the two teams, including five of the last six in Iowa City.

Since 2010, Wisconsin has won 25 of 29 trophy games against Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska.

The Badgers and Hawkeyes have played 95 times, the third most games for a single team in Wisconsin program history. UW narrowly leads the all-time series 49-44-2, while Iowa has a 25-20-1 edge in Iowa City.

Wisconsin won back-to-back games for the first time this season last weekend against Maryland, they look to win a third game in a row on Saturday versus Iowa and clinch bowl eligibility.

The Badges have the second-most interceptions in the country this year, and the defense has an interception in eight of the team's nine games this season. Senior safety John Torchio is tied for the national lead with five of his own.

Wisconsin is the only school in the country with at least two 80-yard runs this year, with both Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo breaking-off lengthy touchdown runs this season.

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig leads the Big Ten in sacks and is tied for No. 5 in the country with 1.6 tackles for loss per game.

Quarterback Graham Mertz ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten with 17 touchdown throws and is No. 3 in the conference in passer rating.

Wisconsin is No. 17 in kickoff return this year with Isaac Guerendo averaging 22.85 yards per return.

Iowa's defense ranks inside the top 10 nationally in total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense, and passing defense.

The Hawkeyes also boast the reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week in running back Kaleb Johnson. He ran for over 200 yards against Purdue a week ago.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in season No. 24 in charge of the program and has 183 wins in that time.

Quote of the week

"They're playing hard. It's clear. It is easy to see, I think, how hard they are playing. Still have to eliminate some dumb mistakes that we are making with penalties and mental errors, but that's football. We're going to push to really just attack the last three weeks here of the regular season. I like the approach. These guys are holding each other accountable. They're putting in the work day in and day out. That is going to give them a chance to win on Saturdays, and as a coach, that's all you can ask." - Interim head coach Jim Leonhard

