College Football hot seat index shows pressure is mounting on Luke Fickell and Wisconsin Badgers
Luke Fickell isn't quite on the hot seat entering the 2025 season, but it's clear that the pressure is mounting on his staff to get the Wisconsin Badgers back on track.
CBS Sports put out its annual hot seat rankings for every college football head coach, and Fickell's job security is trending in the wrong direction.
The coaches' job security are ranked on a zero-to-five scale, with five being the hottest seat. Fickell jumped from a 1 last year to a 3.67, which falls in the category of "pressure is mounting."
Fickell isn't the only one feeling a little bit of the heat.
He's tied with Billy Napier of Florida for the 11th-highest score of any coach, meaning the 11th-worst job security in the country.
The next closest Big Ten coach is Lincoln Riley at 3.33, which ranks 16th. The rest of the conference all have ratings less than three, marking them as "all good, for now" or "safe and secure."
Fickell's replacement at Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield made the Top 10 with a 4 rating of "start improving now."
Other big-name coaches at the top of the hot seat list include Brent Venables (Oklahoma), Trent Dilfer (UAB), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State) and Hugh Freeze (Auburn).
Fickell is facing one of the nation's most difficult schedules, though, which will make improvement more difficult to measure this season.
Perhaps that could be a benefit to his job security, giving him more benefit of the doubt if his team remains around .500 again this year.