Key Wisconsin Badgers transfer pass rusher making progress in return from injury, offseason surgery
The Wisconsin Badgers still haven't had a chance to see pass rusher Mason Reiger in action since he transferred in from Louisville.
He appears to be on track for being a full participant for fall camp.
Reiger had another surgery in February that sidelined him for all of spring practices. That was after he missed the entire 2024 season with the Cardinals due to a series of surgeries.
He's been posting updates on Instagram throughout his recovery process, and it sounds like he's good to go.
On Tuesday, he posted an image to his IG story with the caption "First Football practice since December 26, 2023" with a green check mark next to it.
He's expected to be a major boost for the Badgers pass rush. In 2023, he had six tackles for loss, five sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble for Louisville.
Reiger was one of a handful of edge rusher transfers Luke Fickell added in the portal, looking to build a rotation of outside linebackers to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.
If he can stay healthy, he could be primed for a major comeback in 2025.