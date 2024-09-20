How far can Braedyn Locke take the Badgers?
Remember when the word through the spring and summer was that Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke were in competition for the starting quarterback job? It seems like ages ago, but with Van Dyke out for the season after tearing his ACL in Wisconsin's loss to Alabama, the success of the 2024 Badgers rests on the shoulders of Locke.
At least for now, every other narrative needs to be thrown out the window. This is Locke's team and the offense will go as far as he's capable of taking them. His journey as the unquestioned starting quarterback begins Sept. 28 — after this week's bye — in Southern Cal against the USC Trojans.
After replacing Van Dyke against 'Bama, Locke completed 13-of-26 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked twice and had three turnover-worthy plays, according to Pro Football Focus, though his targets were also charged with six drops.
Locke made three starts last season, replacing Tanner Mordecai who was recovering from an injury. He completed 50% of his passes for 777 passing yards and five touchdowns. Wisconsin was 2-1 in those games and pushed Ohio State to the wire.
"We kind of see it as a 1A and 1B situation, as opposed to a No. 1 and No. 2," Badgers offensive coordinator Phil Longer said of Van Dyke and Locke before the season. "That's how well Braedyn has done here in camp."
Locke led the Badgers down the field before a missed field goal stunted a potential scoring drive that would've cut Wisconsin's deficit to 14-6 late in the second quarter. Alabama capitalized and scored two plays later, and then went up 28-3 with a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half. Locke then led Wisconsin on a 17-play drive in which he completed 4-of-6 attempts including a three-yard touchdown to Will Pauling.
Wisconsin finished the game with five straight failed drives.
"You know, he did some really good things. I think early on, obviously it was a little bit tough," head coach Luke Fickell said when asked how he felt Locke played.
“We got the utmost confidence in Braedyn. [It was] a battle all through fall camp and even in spring football, and Braedyn can execute this offense and do some things even different than Tyler can, but it wasn’t going to be enough [against Alabama]."
There's a chance that Alabama will be the toughest team Wisconsin faces all season. USC is going to be difficult to beat in Los Angeles next week, but Oct. 5 at home against Purdue should be a win and then back-to-back road games against Rutgers and Northwestern are gettable. That would set the stage for brutal five-game stretch to finish the regular season against Penn State, Iowa, Oregon, Nebraska and Minnesota.
Do we see the Badgers fall to 2-2 at USC and then pop up to 4-2 after Rutgers and Northwestern? That would get them two wins from being bowl eligible, though finding two wins in the final five games looks difficult barring some dramatic improvements in the weeks ahead.