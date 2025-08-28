All Badgers

How to watch, stream and listen to Wisconsin Badgers' Week 1 game vs Miami (OH)

The Wisconsin Badgers open their season with a rare Thursday night game against Miami (OH) with an even more obscure kickoff time.

Lorin Cox

Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin in Madison on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.
Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin in Madison on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Carriage disputes left fans with questions about where and how they can view the game on various streaming platforms, so here are all the different ways you can tune into the game:

How To Watch

Location: Camp Randall Stadium

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

When is Wisconsin vs Miami (OH) Week 1 game?

DATE: Thursday, Aug. 28, 8:00 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

What channel is the Wisconsin vs Miami (OH) game on?

TV: Big Ten Network
STREAMING: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One

What about YouTube TV's carriage dispute with FOX?

The game was at risk of not being carried by YouTube TV as its broadcasting rights deal with FOX was up for dispute. The two sides reached a short-term extension of their current agreement on Wednesday, ensuring that subscribers will have access to the first week of college football games while the two companies continue negotiations.

Who's calling the game?

BROADCASTERS: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color commentary), and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter)

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Miami (OH) game?

RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App

SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 161/195

BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAM: Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)

