Three Badgers Who Could Join Colton Joseph on ESPN's Top 100 Newcomers List

In case you've been living under a rock, Wisconsin football is flying well under the radar ahead of the 2026 season.

After three dismal campaigns under Luke Fickell in which the Badgers haven't even sniffed national or Big Ten relevance, it makes sense as to why the rest of the country isn't too bullish on Wisconsin.

Still, if you've been tapped into what's gone down this offseason in Madison ,you're aware that significant roster and coaching staff overhauls have taken place and it feels like the Badgers have attacked this offseason as ferociously as any under Fickell.

A massive 30-plus player transfer class is a big part of that, and Wisconsin is set to deploy a transfer starter at almost every position on both offense and defense.

Still, despite the huge and renowned portal haul, not many incoming transfers have gotten much national attention. That continues to be the case, as on June 2, ESPN released an article ranking the top-100 newcomers in college football and only one Badger made the list: Old Dominion transfer quarterback Colton Joseph, who checks in at No. 56.

Again, the national media sleeping on Wisconsin isn't a new development this offseason and shouldn't come as a surprise. But the Badgers certainly have a handful of players that could crack this list when all is said and done in 2026. Here's three:

1. RB Abu Sama

Former Iowa State Cyclones' running back Abu Sama III. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sama is the one player I'm truly surprised didn't make this list. After amassing 2,061 total yards and 13 touchdowns through three seasons in Ames, Sama was one of the top available halfbacks in the portal. He immediately becomes one of the better, more experienced and reliable backs in the Big Ten.



ESPN's list includes several high-profile freshman running backs that could be partially to blame for Sama's lack of inclusion here, but with his proven production and dynamic skillset, the tailback absolutely deserves a spot.

2. CB Bryce West

Wisconsin CB Bryce West. | Christian Borman.

It's a small sample size with the Ohio State transfer West, who has just 120 career snaps to his name. Still, he displayed some really promising technique and athleticism through his limited opportunities in Columbus.



West is going to be the Badgers' starting nickel, and he'll be easily the most promising nickel deployed in the Fickell era. He can play outside corner as well, however, and secondary coach Paul Haynes called him "overly talented" and "another 4.4, 4.3 (40-yard dash) type guy" this offseason. West should get all the reps he can handle, and I fully expect him to be one of the better nickel corners in the conference.

3. C Austin Kawecki

Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Austin Kawecki. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Wisconsin desperately needed a plug-and-play center this offseason after the position was a complete disaster last fall, and it got just that in the Oklahoma State transfer Kawecki.



It took until Kawecki's redshirt junior season for him to develop into a starter in Stillwater, but he was a quality center last season even on a horrendous Cowboys' offense. He brings invaluable experience and veteran leadership, stabalizing the position. There's higher-profile transfer offensive linemen, but given the impact he's expected to have in Madison, Kawecki could certainly find himself on a postseason version of this list.