The Badgers needed this one. Badly.

They needed to beat Minnesota and snap the Gophers' two-game winning streak in the series. They needed to replenish their empty trophy case. They needed to win a rivalry game under head coach Luke Fickell. They needed the Axe back.

The pure joy and relief from this cathartic victory was palpable. This wasn't just a win over a hated rival; it was essentially wire-to-wire domination. All season, we've searched for evidence that finally, this team is different. This is our most convincing proof yet. Here's how it went down in Madison:

1st half

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Tyrell Henry (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota won the coin toss and deferred. The Badgers' opening drive started with promise, as Colton Joseph picked up a first down with his legs and a 24-yard screen pass to tailback Darrion Dupree looked like it was going to be enough to overcome a personal foul on left guard Collin Cubberly. But on a 3rd-and-1, play-caller Jeff Grimes drew up a play-action pass and Joseph badly missed an open receiver, throwing an interception — his first since the three-interception outing against Penn State.

It was quite the inauspicious start, especially given the quarterback controversey that unfolded all week long. Right out of the gate, it appeared possible the coaching staff had made the wrong decision.

Minnesota managed to turn that takeaway into three points after driving 25 yards and picking up one first down. Gophers' kicker Luke Drezewiecki drilled a 53-yarder from the right hash. Wisconsin failed to answer, driving 32 yards before punting the ball away after advancing into Gophers territory.

Wisconsin's defense tightened up, notching a three-and-out after pinning Minnesota inside the 10, getting off the field courtesy of a sack from defensive lineman Junior Poyser. The Badgers parlayed that into excellent field position, starting their third drive from midfield. At the time, it felt critical for Wisconsin to capitalize and make a dent on the scoreboard.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

That's exactly what it did. After a third offensive penalty, a completely avoidable instance of wideout Eugene Hilton Jr lining up in the neutral zone set up a 3rd-and-13, Joseph threw a laser to Tyrell Henry on a corner route, who elevated to make the catch and tightroped the sideline for a gorgeous 27-yard touchdown reception. Suddenly, Wisconsin led 7-3.

The Badgers proceeded to immediately force a three-and-out, and Joseph led them right down the field again with his legs before tailback Bryan Jackson capped off the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. All of the sudden, Wisconsin had scored twice in a row and the Gophers had posted two straight three and outs. The next possession felt pivotal — and Minnesota went three-and-out for the third straight time after linebacker Mason Posa emphatically batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage on 3rd-and-4.

Wisconsin proceeded to march down the field again, this time getting tight end Jacob Harris lathered up, who reeled in rumbling 34-yard catch on the drive. On 3rd-and-5 from the Gophers' seven yard-line, Joseph took it himself right up the gut on what was initially a passing play. He scored standing up, hit the "too small" celebration and the Badgers took a 21-3 lead into the halftime locker room.

2nd half

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota came out of the second half with an obvious sense of urgency. Quarterback Drake Lindsey began to let it rip, and he converted a 3rd-and-17 on a nice toss over the middle before the Badgers got off the field on a 3rd-and-11. Minnesota pinned Wisconsin inside its own one yard-line on the ensuing punt, however, and that came back to bite the Badgers as offensive tackle PJ Wilkins was called for a hold in the end zone, which of course results in a safety.

That made the score 21-5 and gave the Gophers the football back. Wisconsin got off the field, getting a crucial stop, but Minnesota once again pinned the Badgers inside their 10 yard-line.

That didn't stop them from marching down the field on a balanced drive that got real when Joseph connected with Eugene Hilton Jr on a post route for 43 yards. The wideout made a gorgeous snag, scraping the ball off the turf and setting Wisconsin up for Joseph's second rushing touchdown of the game. That touchdown pushed the score 28-5, putting the Badgers in complete control.

After yet another stop from Mike Tressel's defense and yet another strong drive from the offense, Joseph threw his second interception on a tough play that's hard to fault the gunslinger for; he hit Hilton on a slant, but the receiver got drilled and the ball popped up into the air, allowing Gophers' linebacker Maverick Baranowski to reel in the interception.

No matter; Wisconsin's defense stood tall again, forcing its fifth three and out and surrendering all of negative seven yards. The Badgers ate a few more minutes off the clock before punting it back to Minnesota, but by that point, the writing was on the wall — and soon to be on Paul Bunyan's Axe.