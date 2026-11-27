MADISON, Wis. - There's a reason roller coasters only last a couple of minutes.



No matter the number of twists, turns, and loops designed to thrill, even the most exhilarating rides hit a breaking point.



That's the dilemma facing first-year Wisconsin athletic director Shawn Eichorst this week: whether the roller coaster ride known as Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell has hit the end point.



If Eichorst hasn't made that determination by now, he may know during or after tonight's regular-season finale against Minnesota, a game that may ultimately decide whether Fickell gets one more try to turn Wisconsin into a championship program.



Fickell has talked this week like a coach who thinks he's coming back. Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) is a win away from doubling its win total from last season and is guaranteed a bowl game for the first time since 2023. The Badgers are coming off their best offensive performance of the season and have mostly held a projected top 30 recruiting class together.

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell runs onto the field with his team for warmups before the game against the USC Trojans at Camp Randall Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These are benchmarks Wisconsin was expected to hit this season, especially since Fickell finally got everything he wanted last offseason.



As the losses piled up over the last three seasons, Fickell has leaned on many excuses to justify Wisconsin's drop in conference stature. The Badgers have had injuries at quarterback all three of his seasons. UW had one of the hardest schedules in the country last season. The Badgers didn't have an NIL budget to compete with the top teams in the country.



Well, Wisconsin's boosters ponied up in the offseason, with some reports estimating an influx of over $25 million for roster building. The Badgers had a schedule that didn't include any teams that made the College Football Playoffs last season.



Yet the Badgers enter the regular season finale having squandered their resources because of the inability to develop players at key position, especially at quarterback.

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Fickell overpaid for Colton Joseph, a run-first quarterback with average arm strength and accuracy, because an experienced quarterback gave him the best chance to avoid a third straight losing season and likely end his employment.



What the Badgers got for roughly $2 million is five games under 150 passing yards, five interceptions and eight fumbles. If freshman Ryan Hopkins hadn't been injured at Maryland, Joseph would still be sitting on the bench, a switch Fickell had to make to save a season that has gone drastically sideways over the last four weeks.



Flash back four weeks. Wisconsin got its signature win, a dominant 24-7 home win over No.16 USC. The Badgers were ranked No.25 in the AP Top 25 poll the following week. They had an outside shot of making the Big Ten Championship game.



UW was unranked and made a quarterback switch a week later after getting pummeled 30-0 at Iowa. Two weeks ago, the program hit a new low point when it gave up 10 points in the final 2 minutes, 11 seconds in a loss to a Maryland team that had already fired its coach and was playing with a backup quarterback.



One step forward followed by a gigantic leap backwards would be an apt description for Fickell's tenure.



“It's hard to sit here and make any excuse of any sorts," Fickell said after the Maryland loss. "We're a better football team than that, but we didn't show it.”

If there's been a constant no-show under Fickell, it's been the offense. The Badgers averaged 23.5 points per game in 2023, 22.6 in 2024, and 12.8 points last year, numbers that represent the three lowest-scoring seasons over the last 22 years (UW currently sits at 25.7 ppg).



Fickell is on his second offensive coordinator and third offensive line coach and yet is no closer to developing an identity on that side of the ball than the day he was hired.



That leads to the question of which version of the Jekyll and Hyde Badgers will show against the Gophers, the one that put up 508 total yards last week at Purdue or the one that managed only 201 at Maryland the week before.



Minnesota is far from imposing. The Gophers have lost three of four and lost by 28 to Penn State and Purdue, the only two teams UW has beat on the road. However, they won rivalry games against Iowa and Michigan and have beaten Wisconsin in four of the past five seasons, the last two being generously classified as listless Badgers performances after a grand total of 14 points scored.



As if Fickell's 24-25 overall and 15-20 in Big Ten record over four seasons wasn't disappointing enough, they currently have three empty trophy cases after losing the last six rivalry games by an average margin of 24.2 points.



Eichorst has kept his opinions on Fickell and his future to himself, unlike his predecessor. Whether it was an unwillingness to admit his hiring mistake or the buyout north of $20 million, UW athletic director Chris McIntosh stood in the corner of his hand-picked coach with multiple endorsements, with UW chancellor Jennifer Mnookin even chiming in to support them both.



That safety net is now gone for Fickell. Mnookin is now the chancellor at Columbia, and McIntosh took a job as the deputy commissioner of strategy at the Big Ten, escaping town before his head landed on the chopping block.



Eichorst already knows how the fans feel. It doesn't take much to notice the number of empty seats at Camp Randall Stadium, with season ticket sales having sharply declined.



While a 7-5 record and another empty trophy case should facilitate a change, would an 8-4 record and a victory over their border rival get Fickell a fifth season?



That decision lies squarely with the first-year athletic director and how much more of this roller coaster he's willing to take.