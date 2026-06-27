Is Badgers' Defensive Coordinator Mike Tressel one of the Best in the Big Ten?

For as absolutely horrendous of a product as Wisconsin football has put on the field in recent seasons, the Badgers' defense has been significantly more watchable than their offense.

Especially in 2025, defensive coordinator Mike Tressel's unit appeared to turn a corner his third season in Madison. His defense couldn't keep the Badgers from a dismal 4-8 record, but it kept them in some games in which they otherwise wouldn't've had a chance.

Sure, Alabama dropped 38 points on them, Iowa dropped 37, Ohio State scored 34 and Indiana notched 31. It wasn't perfect — Tressel's unit still left a lot to be desired, particularly against the pass.

Still, Wisconsin's defense almost single-handedly won the Badgers games against Washington and Illinois, and looking back on a front seven that featured Mason Reiger, Mason Posa, Cooper Catalano and a handful of stout defensive linemen, that was a very solid unit personnel-wise, at least up front.

As Wisconsin looks to continue its defensive rise, its play-caller Tressel was recognized as one of the top play-callers in the Big Ten by Matrix Analytical, checking in at No. 4 in the conference behind Iowa's Phil Parker, Indiana's Bryant Haines and Washington's Ryan Walters.

The website's ranking is a comprehrensive one that uses play-by-play success and accounts for talent disparaties. So despite getting rolled by several of the nation's top teams, Tressel ranks quite respectively amongst his Big Ten peers.

Is Tressel one of the Big Ten's top defensive coordinators? There's certainly evidence for both sides.

Tressel's defensive turnaround in Madison

Wisconsin football defensive coordinator Mike Tressel. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tressel's years as a defensive coordinator at Cincinnati are also taken into the account in the ranking in question, where he certainly had more success than he's had thus far with the Badgers.

And while it hasn't been perfect under Tressel's watch, there seems to be a prevailing confidence in his scheme that permeates through the entire football facility.

Whereas when the Badgers' offense floundered early in the Fickell era, coordinator Phil Longo was quickly thrown under the bus. Wisconsin's defensive struggles have been painted in a different light, more of a personnel issue.

And again, talk to anyone in the building, offense or defense, and they speak quite highly of the defensive structure in Madison.

“Coach Fick is always gonna have the defense rocking. I wasn’t worried about that side of the ball," wideout Eugene Hilton said this spring while explaining his decision to return to Wisconsin after initially entering the transfer portal.

Last season, Wisconsin finished No. 24 nationally in total defense and No. 15 in rushing defense. They went from just 17 sacks in 2024 to 32, tied for 12th nationally in total sacks.

Where it needs to improve? Wisconsin was mediocre overall and at times downright horrendous against the pass, checking in at No. 62 in the country in passing yards allowed per game. The Badgers also finished dead last in the country — out of 136 FBS schools — in turnovers forced, picking off just five passes and recovering just one fumble.

The numbers tell a story of definite improvement from the Cardinal and White, but they also illustrate some clear areas the Badgers still need to tighten up. Personnel-wise, this looks like the most talented group Tressel has had in his Wisconsin career; he must continue to pilot the defense on an upwards trajectory.