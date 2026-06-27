Takeaways from Wisconsin Football's College Football 27 Player Ratings

If you're looking for a team to rebuild when EA College Football 27 drops in early July, Wisconsin looks like a great choice.

EA Sports released all of the individual player ratings for the 2026 rendition of the wildly popular game, which is available worldwide on July 9. And after taking a glance at the Badgers' roster, it's safe to say EA Sports — like many folks this offseason — isn't all that high on Wisconsin.

Now, these ratings are subject to change throughout the year; this is just the initial release, how each player will be ranked when the game drops.

Still, we can glean a lot about how the game's developers see Wisconsin's roster through this initial set of rankings. Here's a few big takeaways from the Badgers' initial player ratings:

Lack of elite players

Former Iowa State Cyclones' running back Abu Sama III. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's no shortage of elite talent in the Big Ten, of course, but EA isn't sold much or any of it resides in Madison. While 37 players in the conference are rated at least 90 overall or higher, Wisconsin doesn't have a player crack the 90s, and it doesn't come particularly close.

The Badgers' highest-rated players are running back Abu Sama and cornerback Javan Robinson, both of whom check in at an 85 overall.

Top players disrespected

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Posa. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

When you think of the Badgers' top players for the 2026 season, Old Dominion transfer quarterback Colton Joseph should come to mind immediately. He's unproven in the Big Ten, but his talent is undeniable. EA, apparently, still isn't convinced: Joseph ranks as an 84 overall. Particularly offensive is his 86 speed rating — go watch his multiple 75-plus yard touchdown runs against Indiana last fall and tell me his speed should be anything under 90.

On the defensive side of the ball, Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano are set to be the faces of that unit as true sophomores. Their ratings hardly reflect that at all: Posa is an 80 overall, while Catalano is a 73. Again, both of those just seem like lazy evaluations.

Elite traits on display

Wisconsin CB Bryce West. | Christian Borman.

Despite the overall lack of respect given to the Badgers by EA's developers, several players received nice recognition for some particular athletic traits.

Wideout Malachi Coleman and cornerback Bryce West were both given elite speed ratings, notching a 95 and a 94 in that department, respectively. West also has 95 agility and 97 change of direction; while he's only a 77 overall, EA clearly recognized him for the top-tier athlete he is.

Wideout Chris Brooks Jr. was given an injury rating of 95, one of the highest on the team. If you've followed his career in the slightest, you know how hilarious that is given that he's arguably the most injury-prone player on the Badgers' roster.

That's something worth keeping in mind as well; many of these ratings are clearly not based in reality. With Wisconsin, especially, this isn't a roster that many folks on a national level know top to bottom. If the Badgers are going to achieve higher ratings from EA this season, they'll have to earn it on the field.