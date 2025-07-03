Two Wisconsin Badgers recruits get high 'Impact Score' grades from CBS Sports
The Wisconsin Badgers are getting plenty of praise for two recent high-profile recruiting wins.
Luke Fickell's 2026 class got a huge boost in the form of four-star running back Amari Latimer and four-star wide receiver Jayden Petit, and CBS Sports sees them as high-impact recruits.
Their analysts handed out grades for college football commitments on a 1-10 scale dubbed the "Commitment Impact Score," and these two Badgers recruits received high marks.
Petit received a 9 out of 10, which falls in the category of "game-changer" who they expect to make an immediate impact in 2026.
The No. 203 overall prospect No. 30 wide receiver in the country, Petit gives Luke Fickell and his staff their first four-star pledge in the 2026 cycle, beating out the likes of Missouri, North Carolina and Oklahoma for his services. The Naples (Fla.) St. John Neumann product is not only Wisconsin's first four-star wide receiver commitment since Chimere Dike in 2020, but he would be the highest-ranked wide receiver to sign with the Badgers in the 247Sports era (since 2010).- CBS Sports
Latimer wasn't far behind him with a high grade of his own at 8 out of 10.
That's put him in the next category down, deemed a "strong add."
Pulling a 4-star running back with feature size from the state of Georgia is a big recruiting win for the Badgers, especially since the only other school to which he took an official visit was in-state Georgia Tech. Wisconsin's offense should always revolve around a strong run game and that is validated by alums that have gone on to NFL success. The running back room is relatively young, so Latimer will have an opportunity to compete early.- CBS Sports
Both players are major wins for Fickell and his staff, showing their strong recruiting ability despite coming off of a down 2024 season.
The roster won't feel the impact of Latimer and Petit until next year, but their presence signals to other recruits that Wisconsin remains a desirable destination.