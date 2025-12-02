First Wisconsin Badgers player enters transfer portal after disappointing 2025 season
Several Wisconsin Badgers are expected to enter the transfer portal this winter in the new age of college football, and that kicked off Monday with the first player announcing his intentions to leave.
The good news for Luke Fickell is that it wasn't a major contributor.
Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Cody Raymond posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he will be entering his name into the portal. He thanked Wisconsin for its role in his growth and development through two years.
Raymond was rated as a low three-star recruit coming out of high school in Shelby, Michigan back in 2023.
He was recognized as a first-team all-state, all-league and all-region player during his senior season, earning him scholarship offers from Toledo and Temple.
Raymond instead chose to walk-on with the Badgers, and he redshirted his 2024 season.
He did not play any snaps on defense or special teams in 2025, and now he's looking for opportunities to play elsewhere with three years of eligibility remaining.
He found himself buried at a loaded position this year after Wisconsin added Mason Reiger, Corey Walker and Tyreese Fearbry in the transfer portall while bringing back Darryl Peterson, Sebastian Cheeks and Aaron Witt among others.
The Badgers are still bringing back plenty of depth at outside linebacker, and they currently have a scholarship pledge from three-star recruit Yahya Gaad.
Raymond didn't have much of a path toward playing time in 2026. He'll see if he can find it at a different school in the portal.