Key Wisconsin PFF Stats and Notes at the Badgers' Bye Week

The Badgers are nearly halfway through their season, sitting at 4-1 and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

It's been a tremendous start for Wisconsin by most measures, and the Badgers appear to have everything in front of them ahead of their toughest stretch of the season.

Below, Badgers On SI breaks down a handful of key stats and notes from Pro Football Focus through five games as Wisconsin enjoys a bye week:

Offense

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Tyrell Henry. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- QB Colton Joseph has five big-time throws compared to eight turnover-worthy plays. He’s also had five passes batted at the line of scrimmage.

- 34.7% of Wisconsin’s pass plays have been play action

- Tyrell Henry easily leads UW in targets with 40. Next in line: Eugene Hilton Jr (21), Chris Brooks Jr (20), Jacob Harris (19) and Darrion Dupree (8).

- Harris has the highest reception percentage on the team for players with at least 10 targets, reeling in 13 of the 19 balls thrown his way (68.4%).

- WR Malachi Coleman is Wisconsin’s clear top deep threat. His average depth-of-target (ADOT) of 18.9 yards leads the way for Wisconsin’s offense. Next on the list is tight end Emmett Bork (12.8) and Hilton (10.2)

- Henry has three drops, Hilton has two.

- Missed tackles forced leaders: Darrion Dupree (17), Henry (6), Brooks Jr (6), Abu Sama (5)

- PJ Wilkins “leads” the Badgers’ offensive line with 10 pressures allowed, followed by Colin Cubberly and Kevin Heywood with three each.

Defense

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nicolas Clayton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Safety Matt Jung has taken the most snaps on defense with 301. Behind him: LB Cooper Catalano (298), CB Javan Robinson (293), LB Mason Posa (259), safety Marvin Burks Jr (244) and OLB Sebastian Cheeks (242).

- Cheeks leads the team in pressures with 27, followed by Posa (seven), DeNigel Cooper and Tyreese Fearbry (six each).

- The Badgers have batted eight passes down at the line of scrimmage. Fearbry has two, while a host of other defenders each have one.

- Jung has missed the most tackles with five. Behind him, CB Jai’mier Scott, Catalano and Fearbry are tied with four apiece.

- Posa leads the team in stops, or plays that constitute a failure for the offense, with 29. That’s also the most in the Power Four and the second-most nationally. Behind him: Catalano (17), Bryce West (11), Fearbry (10) and Cheeks (10).

- Robinson’s reception percentage allowed of 41.7% is elite and tops on the defense.