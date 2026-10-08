How WR Jaylon Domingeaux's Return Could Impact Wisconsin Football's Offense

Life has been good for Wisconsin football recently.

After a disappointing (albeit entirely expected) loss to now-No.3 Notre Dame in the opener, the Badgers have ripped off four straight wins, each one arguably better than the last.

After a less-than-spectacular effort against FCS Western Illinois, the Badgers took care of business against a hapless Eastern Michigan team before authoring their biggest win so far this year, a takedown of then-No. 13 Penn State on the road in Happy Valley. Wisconsin proceeded to follow that up with an even more convincing win over Michigan State, blowing out the Spartans 31-3.

In other words, the football program in Madison has experienced some much-needed prosperity. And more good news could be on the way, as wideout Jaylon Domingeaux appears to be nearing a return to action for the Badgers.

Despite well-documented concerns about receiver and Wisconsin's passing game overall, quarterback Colton Joseph has created a handful of explosive plays through the air while the running game, somewhat surprisingly, is what's lagged behind. But how could Domingeaux's return impact this offense? Badgers On SI breaks it down below:

What Jaylon Domingeaux gives Wisconsin's offense

Wisconsin wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Badgers have something of a good problem at wide receiver right now. While a true alpha has yet to emerge, Wisconsin has a handful of players who are making plays. Tyrell Henry just set the team record for receptions and has been a reliable underneath option for Wisconsin. Malachi Coleman, when healthy, has put NFL traits on display and stretches defenses vertically.

Eugene Hilton Jr still oozes talent despite his quieter season overall (see: his fourth-quarter touchdown grab in the corner of the end zone versus Penn State). Chris Brooks Jr has finally emerged with 11 catches for 194 yards and two scores.

Oklahoma State transfer Shamar Rigby is the only other wide receiver to garner a target this fall. But with just one catch for 11 yards, he hasn't much of a factor for the Badgers at all. Though Wisconsin has deployed a tight wide receiver rotation, Domingeaux is talented enough to earns snaps immediately upon his return.

This offseason, the FCS Southeastern Louisiana transfer turned heads with his hands, playmaking and run-after-catch prowess. His wide receiver coach Ari Confesor speaks glowingly of him, and the coaching staff's fondness for him is part of what leads me to believe he'll get an opportunity to make an impact immediately upon his return.

"That guy is awesome to be around. Guys love playing with him, competing with him. But I think the way he handles his business, Coach Fickell always talks about being a pro. And he handles his every day-to-day operation like a pro. From the way he practices, to the way he to takes notes in meetings...he's a guy who's been growing tremendously," Confesor said this spring.

Where Domingeaux could fall in the snap count pecking order

Wisconsin wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As of late, the Badgers' pecking order at wideout has been as follows: Brooks, Hilton, Henry, Coleman and Rigby. Brooks and Hilton have dominated the snaps on the perimeter, while Henry takes most of the snaps in the slot. However, Brooks and Hilton's monopoly on wideout snaps is partially due to Coleman's injury, and he worked his way back into action with 28 snaps last week.

Hilton is something of a squeaky wheel and Brooks' leadership and blocking prowess have earned him plenty of reps, but we've seen the staff not be shy about getting Coleman reps, which he obviously deserves. I can see Domingeaux eating into all three of the Badgers' top three outside receivers' snaps if and when he returns to action.

The 6-3, 211-pound Domingeaux is a proven playmaker. With 52 catches for 857 yards and 11 scores in 2025, he's experienced and productive, qualities he put on display in offseason camp. Now, it may only be a matter of time before he's putting them on display in Camp Randall Stadium.