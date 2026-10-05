PFF Grades and Notes From Wisconsin's 31-3 Beatdown vs. Michigan State

Wisconsin followed up its massive come-from-behind road victory over then-No. 13 Penn State with a convincing home throttling of the hapless Michigan State Spartans.

That has the Badgers well positioned heading into their lone bye week of the season, sitting at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play as a big test on the road at UCLA awaits on the other side of the week off.

As we move on into bye week coverage and early Bruins previews, Badgers On SI takes a look at a handful of key Pro Football Focus grades and stats from Wisconsin's blowout win over Michigan State in Week 5:

OFFENSE

Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Best Offensive Grade: QB Colton Joseph (87.2)

Worst Offensive Grade: C Austin Kawecki (48.7)

Other Notable Grades:

- Backup center Ryan Cory was admirable in relief of starter Austin Kawecki, but the eye test said he had a few rough reps win pass protection and his PFF pass-blocking grade of 18.2 reflects that.

- TE Jacob Harris had one of the highest grades overall with an 87.7 pass play grade.

- TE Ryan Schwendeman, who took the most snaps in Nate Letton’s room Saturday afternoon, notched a run-blocking grade of 84.9.

- RB Darrion Dupree notched an 88.0 pass-blocking grade.

Miscellaneous offensive notes:

- Colton Joseph finally finished a game with zero “turnover-worthy plays,” and added two “big-time throws.”

- Joseph was 5-of-7 on medium (10-plus yards downfield) and deep passes (20-plus yards downfield).

- Wisconsin forced eight total missed tackles. Joseph and Dupree each forced three, with Eugene Hilton Jr and Tyrell Henry each adding one themselves.

- 71 of Wisconsin’s 228 rushing yards came after contact.

- Wisconsin allowed five pressures. Each starting offensive lineman (Heywood, Cubberly, Blackmon and Mandell) allowed one while backup center Ryan Cory was also a culprit).

DEFENSE

Wisconsin defensive lineman Nolan Vils. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Best Defensive Grade: LB Mason Posa (84.9)

Worst Defensive Grade: DL DeNigel Cooper (46.9)

Other Notable Grades:

- Posa had a stellar run defense grade of 90, with a tackling grade of 86.7.

- LB Cooper Catalano was equally elite against the run, notching a run defense grade of 86.7 with a tackling grade of 85.1.

- OLB Justus Boone had the lowest grade on defense with a 26.9 tackling score.

- 17 defensive players notched an overall grade go 65 or higher.

Miscellaneous Defensive Notes:

- OLB Sebastian Cheeks racked a whopping nine pressures. He’s now the NCAA leader with 27.

- OLB Tyreese Fearbry also stepped up as a pass-rusher, notching four pressures himself. Overall, the Badgers created 24 pressures on 38 Michigan State drop-backs (63%).

- Posa was credited with 10 “stops,” or plays that constitute a failure for the offense.

- CB Javan Robinson maintained his respectable reception percentage with four catches allowed on seven targets.

- Wisconsin missed seven tackles; Boone had two.