Kickoff Time for Wisconsin's Massive Halloween Showdown With Iowa Announced

There's a pretty long list of things Wisconsin football still has yet to accomplish under head coach Luke Fickell.

One of the biggest, most glaring unchecked boxes in the Fickell era? Beating rival Iowa and taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin is 0-3 against Iowa under Fickell, and the last two games against the Hawkeyes have been two of the uglier Badgers games in recent memory: a 42-7 defeat in Iowa City and a 37-0 shellacking in Madison.

Wisconsin has a chance to right the ship and topple the Hawkeyes in year four of the Fickell's tenure, but it's going to be a daunting matchup. Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City is an intimidating place to play, and the Hawkeyes are currently ranked No. 15 ahead of a trip to Minneapolis this weekend.

The last two battles for the Heartland Trophy have been nighttime kickoffs. Somewhat mercifully, the Big Ten has scheduled this rivalry clash in the early window of games on Halloween. The Badgers and the Hawkeyes will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Oct. 31.

The Halloween slate is set 👻 pic.twitter.com/ZVXWtWbhk0 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 19, 2026

Early take on the 2026 Heartland Trophy Clash

Iowa is the Iowa that Wisconsin fans have come to know (and likely despise). The Hawkeyes' defense is top-20 nationally in yards per game, and top-10 both in scoring defense and against the run. On the flip side, they're 35th nationally with 194.0 rushing yards per game.

What's new about Iowa in 2026 is the Hawkeyes have a quarterback controversy; Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski have both played well, and head coach Kirk Ferentz won't commit to either ahead of the showdown at Minnesota.

Brown has been solid with 832 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 62.9% completion. However, Hecklinski got the nod against Washington two weeks ago and was extremely efficient, tossing for three touchdowns and 202 yards on 14-of-19 passing. This is a more dangerous Iowa passing game than we're used to.

The Hawkeyes have everything front of them. At 5-1, they have the leeway to drop one more game and still consider themselves College Football Playoff Contenders. They have just one more ranked opponent remaining with a road tilt at No. 24 Northwestern slated for Nov. 7. That's arguably their most challenging remaining game.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, could be faced with a must-win scenario on Halloween in Iowa City. If the Badgers fall against USC in Week 8, they'd be staring down a three-game losing streak and a four-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes, without another chance for a statement win on the schedule. Fickell may have to win out to keep his job in that scenario.