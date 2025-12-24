The Wisconsin Badgers have seen an exodus at the wide receiver position this offseason.

Seniors like Vinny Anthony and Jayden Ballard are graduating, while others like Eugene Hilton, Trech Kekahuna and Joseph Griffin are entering the transfer portal, leaving the Badgers pass-catching corps in rough shape.

They have just four scholarship players at the position at this point. Two of those are incoming freshman. The other two combined for 16 catches in 2025.

Given the dire straits of the position group, Wisconsin is expected to be active in the transfer portal. One of their targets has already been identified.

Wisconsin Badgers a school to watch for Oklahoma WR Jayden Gibson

A report by Pete Nakos of On3 named Wisconsin and South Carolina as two early schools to watch in the recruitment of transfer wideout Jayden Gibson.

South Carolina and Wisconsin are two early schools to watch for Oklahoma transfer WR Jayden Gibson, sources tell @On3sports.



He’s repped by @caseygunn0. https://t.co/w5Lif1e66r https://t.co/ngfWIBBEsu pic.twitter.com/9h6NRYedlJ — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 23, 2025

The 6-foot-5 wideout hasn't appeared in a game since 2023. He missed the full 2024 campaign with a knee injury. According to On3, Gibson suffered a setback in spring camp last offseason but was expected to be ready in time for Week 1.

He never took the field.

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables announced in mid-October that Gibson was no longer with the team, and he didn't reveal the reason for Gibson's departure, or if he was even healthy enough to play.

Still, the former four-star recruit remains an intriguing reclamation project. He caught 14 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023, including touchdown receptions of 55 and 59 yards.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Gibson is a high-upside type of player who could be a big-play threat for a Badgers team looking to push the ball down the field more in 2026 and beyond.

The transfer portal officially opens Jan. 2

