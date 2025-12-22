The Wisconsin Badgers were supposed to be building the future of the wide receiver room around standout freshman Eugene Hilton.

Those plans changed Monday, as the son of former NFL wide receiver T.Y. Hilton announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

NEW: Wisconsin WR Eugene Hilton Jr. plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @SWiltfong_ reports.



He is the son of 4x Pro Bowler WR T.Y. Hilton.https://t.co/v80EAe1ivI pic.twitter.com/UHNNcvhL2j — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 22, 2025

This was a move Badgers fans were fearing, and the hope was that Luke Fickell's staff would prioritize Hilton as a piece they couldn't afford to lose this offseason.

Rivals rated him as a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, though the other major recruiting outlets ranked him three stars.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver emerged as a talented play-maker from the moment he stepped on the practice field last spring.

Hilton had the look of a future No. 1 option on the outside, but Wisconsin's quarterback injuries and general inconsistency limited all of their receivers' production this season.

Watching true Freshman WR Eugene Hilton Jr faking the Illini DB on the Darrion Dupree TD run was a thing of beauty.



As was Dupree's stiff arm and cuts. No wasted motion.



We've waited so long for an explosive play. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/1Q166Yunvm — Wisconsinsane (@wisconsinsane) November 23, 2025

He finished with just eight catches for 91 yards, but he was in line for a much larger role in 2026.

Senior receiver Vinny Anthony, Jayden Ballard and Dekel Crowdus all graduated, while two other backup receivers announced their intentions to enter the portal.

With Hilton on his way out, the Badgers will be left with just two scholarship wide outs returning from 2025: Chris Brooks Jr. and Tyrell Henry.

Wisconsin also has two true freshmen entering the mix in the 2026 class in Zion Legree and Keeyshawn Tabuteau, but that collective group is nowhere near good enough for the Badgers to be successful throwing the ball.

Fickell will have to completely rebuild the wide receiver corps through the transfer portal, and it's going to be a tough sell to recruit pass catchers to come to an offense that had the fifth-fewest passing yards of any team in the country.

Wide receivers coach Jordan Reid should be doing whatever he can to try and convince Hilton to return to Wisconsin, the way they did when Trech Kekahuna entered the portal last winter.

