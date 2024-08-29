Longtime NFL coach Jack Del Rio joining Wisconsin football's staff
Longtime NFL coach Jack Del Rio is joining Wisconsin football's staff as a senior advisor to head coach Luke Fickell, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Del Rio will "assist both sides of the ball, personnel and be there for Luke Fickell to bounce ideas off of," Feldman wrote on X/Twitter.
This is a big-time hire for the Badgers. Del Rio has been a head coach for two NFL teams and a defensive coordinator for three others since beginning his coaching career in 1997. The 61-year-old also spent 11 seasons in the league as a linebacker, making the Pro Bowl in 1994 with the Vikings.
After starting out as an assistant coach with the Saints and Ravens, Del Rio was hired as Panthers' defensive coordinator in 2002. The following year, he was named the second head coach in Jaguars history. He held that role until he was fired in 2011, compiling a 68-71 record with two playoff appearances in nine seasons.
Following a stint as the Broncos' defensive coordinator, Del Rio was hired as the Raiders' head coach in 2015, where he went 25-23 over three seasons. He was mostly recently the Commanders' DC under Ron Rivera from 2020 until he was fired last November.
A coach with as much experience as Del Rio possesses figures to be a helpful asset for Fickell in his second full season as Wisconsin's head coach.
The Badgers, who went 7-6 last year, open their 2024 season against Western Michigan on Friday night.