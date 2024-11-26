Luke Fickell doesn't rule out return for Badgers' QB Tyler Van Dyke
Wisconsin has only one more guaranteed game left on its schedule, which means the offseason is right around the corner. And just like last offseason, the Badgers' quarterback situation will likely dominate discussion once again.
Miami (FL) transfer Tyler Van Dyke was a marquee pickup from the portal last offseason, but he played only three games in a Wisconsin uniform before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. The fact that he played only three games makes him a realistic candidate for a medical redshirt and Badgers head coach Luke Fickell isn't ruling it out.
"I sat down with Tyler and he's got a long way to go. His mindset is he thinks he would like to have another year but he still doesn’t know how well he’s going to heal, how fast he’s going to heal," Fickell said. "He’s obviously feeling better and he’s moving around. But there’s still a long way to go."
Braedyn Locke has filled in for Van Dyke under center for the past eight games. He has been up-and-down, to say the least, completing 56.4% of his passes for 1,806 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
There's a strong chance that Locke will not be Wisconsin's quarterback next season. At the very least the Badgers will want to have a competition at the position. They will have four-star true freshman Carter Smith coming into the program and current true freshman Mabrey Mettauer back for another season. The question now is whether or not Van Dyke returns or they decide to add a veteran from the transfer portal for the third straight season.
Van Dyke has already been in college for five seasons and 2025 would be his sixth. He didn't have a great start to the season, but he also didn't look horrible. He completed 63.2% of his passes for 422 yards and one touchdown.
It would be unfair to completely judge Van Dyke after less than three games, but Fickell and his staff simply need better play from the position. Next season will be a pivotal one for Fickell, so whether or not they even want Van Dyke back will be a very important decision for him and his long-term future with the Badgers.