Jayden Everett Heaps Praise on new Badgers Assistant Coach: 'Just Different'

Wisconsin football has plenty of reasons for optimism ahead of the 2026 season.

A dazzling new quarterback, a sprawling 33-man incoming transfer class and a roster that's finally financially ready to compete with its peers are among the many reasons there's belief that Luke Fickell and company can finally turn things around in Madison.

But one of the slept-on upgrades the Badgers made this offseason? Five new position coaches, many of whom already appear to be upgrades over their predecessors.

Inside linebackers coach Tuf Borland, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, wide receivers coach Ari Confessor, running backs coach Jayden Everett and offensive line coach Eric Mateos should have a significant impact this fall.

The latter two, Everett and Mateos, have to be in lockstep for obvious reasons. Mateos' linemen will block for Everett's backs, and the former Minnesota running backs coach Everett was asked about Mateos on Locked On Badgers hosted by Ryan Harings.

Why Mateos is "Just Different"

Wisconsin offensive line coach Eric Mateos. | Christian Borman.

"He's one of the hardest working people that I know. He's very very smart. I could tell when he was a young coach, just how he saw the game, it was different," he said. "Sometimes you're around those coaches that are just different in a good way."

Mateos has already done plenty to become a fan favorite this offseason before he coaches a single snap of live action. From taking shots at hated rival Minnesota to excelling on the recruiting trail, Mateos has done and said all the right things since stepping on campus. Now, his offensive line just has to back it up on the field.

"Mateos has just always been very smart, been very calculated with his decisions. Everything that he does, he sees it two steps ahead. He's a guy that you want to jump in a foxhole with. I'd do anything for him," Everett continued. "I jumped at the opportunity like it was nothing to come be his running backs coach."

Wisconsin's offensive line didn't just need a refresh in terms of personnel; it needed a personality makeover. Mateos appears to be just the man for the job.

With a run-heavy offensive coordinator in Jeff Grimes, a handful of promising tailbacks and arguably the most exciting mobile quarterback in the country, it's no secret that Wisconsin's offense is going to go how its running game goes; in other words, a lot will fall on the offensive line. A month out from the season, confidence in Mateos and his group should be high.