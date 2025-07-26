Luke Fickell becoming victim of revisionist history by Notre Dame fans over Marcus Freeman
Luke Fickell's success with the Cincinnati Bearcats made him one of the more coveted head coaching candidates for the Wisconsin Badgers and other Power Five programs to pursue.
After an underwhelming second year in Madison, fans of other teams are unfairly questioning his previous success.
The primary culprit seems to be Notre Dame fans, who want to give Marcus Freeman the credit for Fickell's success in Cincinnati
Freeman was Fickell's defensive coordinator for four seasons before jumping to Notre Dame and later becoming head coach.
During that span, the Bearcats consistently won double-digit games, including an undefeated regulars season that earned them a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Apparently, in the eyes of some Fighting Irish faithful, the assistant coaches were the real stars of the show.
It's a fundamental misunderstanding of how a football team functions to think that players and assistant coaches could prop up a supposedly "bad" head coach all the way to an undefeated season, even in the AAC.
Who was the person that hired those coaches and recruited those players? Luke Fickell.
Freeman was not an established defensive mastermind when Fickell brought him to Cincinnati. He had been a linebackers coach at Kent State and Purdue following his short NFL career.
Fickell's Bearcats teams were also known for being built by lower-rated, under-recruited players who overachieved during their time in Cinncinati.
It wasn't as though he was bringing in five-star players and letting them carry him. And even if that was the case, that would be really valuable for a head coach to do for a program.
Fickell is the winningest coach in Cincinnati history. He deserves credit for developing a coach like Freeman that has gone on to have even more success.
A couple of slower seasons with the Badgers doesn't take any of that away, especially when he's had injured quarterbacks both years.