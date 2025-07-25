Wisconsin Badgers defensive line commit receives offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are coming after one of the Wisconsin Badgers' defensive line commits in the 2026 class.
3-star recruit Djidjou Bah verbally committed to the Badgers after his official visit at the end of May, but he tweeted Thursday that he received a new scholarship offer from Colorado.
It helps that the Buffaloes' defensive line coach is longtime NFL nose tackle Domata Peko.
Bah's announcement comes less than two weeks after he received an offer from Penn State.
He also took an official visit to Missouri three weeks after committing to Wisconsin.
Clearly, other schools view his recruiting status as a lot more open than his verbal commitment would suggest.
Bah told Wisconsin Badgers on SI last month that Wisconsin defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow really sold him on the program during multiple visits to his school in Tennessee.
The Badgers currently only have one other defensive line commit in the 2026 class: 3-star Arthur Scott from Streetsboro, Ohio.
The more offers Bah picks up, the more nervous Wisconsin fans will get for a potential flip.