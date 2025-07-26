Wisconsin Badgers players reveal who talks the most trash on football team
At Wisconsin Badgers football practices, one player's voice stands out above the rest when it comes to poking fun at his teammates.
During Big Ten Media Days, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. revealed that the player who does the most trash talking at practice is redshirt senior outside linebacker Aaron Witt. Center Jake Renfro agreed.
"I love that kid to death, but man, you will never not hear him," Edwards said. "He's established himself as one of the louder talkers on the team, so he takes it and gives it when it comes to the smack talk. He's a good sport about it, so it's been fun so far."
Edwards said that it's gotten to the point where even when Witt isn't involved in a play, his teammates will still go out of their way to give him a hard time about it as payback for earlier trash talk.
It's an interesting role for Witt, who came to the program a 3-star recruit in 2020 but was unable to crack the edge rusher rotation until 2024.
He has one career sack back as a freshman, and he recorded 4.5 tackles for loss this past season.
His lack of production hasn't kept him from running his mouth, helping make practice more lively while keeping his teammates on their toes.
The Badgers added four different edge rushers in the transfer portal this offseason, so Witt will have even more competition for playing time this season.
But no matter how those battles play out, you can be sure his teammates will be hearing from him about it.