Luke Fickell with strong words for those opting out of Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is taking a hard approach to the transfer portal when it comes to his own Wisconsin football team. And right or wrong, it appears as if Fickell will live or die by it.
Coming off a disappointing season that ended without a bowl game, the Badgers have made changes on all fronts. That includes utilizing the transfer portal with key incoming players such as new quarterback Billy Edwards, Jr.
Edwards, though, does not necessarily fall under the recent words of his head coach. He is a former Maryland athlete, so Edwards understands the Big Ten Conference and what Fickell expects out of him.
“This isn’t for everybody, right?” Fickell said during a recent interview (thanks to Dillon Graff for the quotes). “This is a grown-ass man’s league, and this is a grown man’s game. And if guys don’t understand that and this isn’t the right thing for them, it is what it is.”
While not naming names, it is pretty obvious who Fickell is directing those comments towards.
Tanner Koziol, one of the key players he brought in when the winter transfer portal window opened, is set to re-enter the portal on Wednesday when the spring cycle starts. The former Ball State tight end was a prized recruit, but it appears he is ready to move on following a short few weeks in the program.
Another, Mark Hamper, committed at the same time from Idaho. He is also set to re-enter the transfer portal following a brief stay under Fickell.