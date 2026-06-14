Wisconsin Football's New Position Coaches Already Beefing With Minnesota

A couple of Wisconsin football's new position coaches have already entrenched themselves deep in the rivalry with the hated Gophers, taking shots at Minnesota fans in some classic, good-natured offseason chirping.

It's safe to say Eric Mateos and Jayden Everett will fit right in in Madison.

One of the most Wisconsin things you can do is beef with Minnesota, and both coaches — unintentionally or otherwise — have poured fuel on the flames of the rivalry.

It began with Mateos making a relatively harmless X post about "stealing" offensive linemen from Minnesota, referencing Twin Cities native and current Badger Emerson Mandell.

3 Days until 2028 class becomes alive!



G Emerson Mandell is from Moundsview, MN.



Who are the top 2028 OL from Minnesota we should steal and bring to OLine U?? 🤔🦡 pic.twitter.com/fkh6kjaBS9 — Eric Mateos 🦡 (@CoachMateos) June 13, 2026

That opened the floodgates for Gophers fans, who were quick to point to Minnesota's current two-game winning "streak" over the Badgers while throwing some unsubstantiated recruiting boasts back at Mateos.

Check your watch. — Eric Mateos 🦡 (@CoachMateos) June 14, 2026

I’m learing how sensitive these folks are. https://t.co/ZNnSQ120PD — Eric Mateos 🦡 (@CoachMateos) June 14, 2026

It's obviously great to see Mateos diving headfirst into the Minnesota rivalry mere months into his tenure, in the middle of the offseason with the Axe Game still a ways out.

But while Mateos has been a part of some great rivalries in his coaching career (The BYU-Utah Holy War, plus seasons in the SEC at LSU and Arkansas), he has yet to coach in the Big Ten. And he has yet to experience the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe — something that can't be said about his new colleague Jayden Everett.

Everett, of course, defected from Minnesota this offseason after spending the 2025 season in Dinkytown as the Gophers' running backs' coach. He's seen Minnesota's perspective of the rivalry, but now, he coaches for its most bitter rival.

Everett, who's lived the Axe Game and knows exactly what it means to the people on each side, responded to Mateos' post calling Gophers fans sensitive, replying "FACTS" in all caps.

FACTS — Jayden Everett (@CoachJ_Everett) June 14, 2026

Given his proximity to the rivalry, and the fact that he's basically calling his old employers/fanbase sensitive, Everett also unsurprisingly took heat from Minnesota fans online after that comment.

Sill, this is exactly what Wisconsin fans want to see. Luke Fickell beat Minnesota in his first season off the back of a dominant performance by Braelon Allen, but he's since lost two straight to the Gophers. With how the Badgers have fared against their other rivals as well under his regime (0-3 against Iowa, 1-1 against Nebraska), it's encouraging to see their coaches actively participate in the most important rivalry to the program — these games still mean something, even if Wisconsin hasn't fared well in them recently.

The Badgers will get a chance to reclaim trophies from both the Hawkeyes and Gophers this season, and their new position coach hires appear to be eagerly awaiting the opportunity.