Phil Steele's Wisconsin Depth Chart Projection Includes Multiple Notable Shakeups

Long-time college football analyst and preseason preview magazine guru Phil Steele's preview for the 2026 season is officially out as college football creeps ever closer.

Steele, one of the premier voices on college football, speaks to nearly all 138 FBS head coaches as he complies his magazine, resulting in arguably the most comprehensive and detailed preseason preview we have in the sport.

Steele spoke to Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell for the 2026 edition of his magazine, meaning the analyst should be pretty tapped into what's going on in Madison once again.

As part of his Badgers' preview, as he does for every program, Steele included a full depth chart that goes multiple players deep at every position. There were a few notable inclusions and exclusions; Badgers on SI breaks it all down below.

Ryan Hopkins listed as QB4

Wisconsin quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | Christian Borman.

Given that Hopkins was competing for the QB2 role as a early-enrollee true freshman at spring camp, I'd be shocked if he was anything below QB3 this fall. Deuce Adams as the backup makes sense, and he may very well win the QB2 job. But you have to believe Hopkins is already nipping at his heels.

Danny O'Neil, who remained injured throughout spring practice, is also listed ahead of Hopkins. O'Neil has experience with the Badgers, but he also wasn't particularly good last fall. It'll be interesting to see how Wisconsin's quarterback pecking order shapes up behind Colton Joseph if it ever needs to tap into its bench at the position.

Tyrell Henry not starting at WR

\Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry. | Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Instead, Steele lists Eugene Hilton, Chris Brooks and Jaylon Domingeaux.

I do believe all three of the above players will get a chance to start on the outside at some point this season. But none of them are true slot receivers, and one of the Badgers' starters will undoubtably be a slot option. Henry is essentially already penciled into that spot.

Grant Stec at TE2

Wisconsin tight end Riley Nowakowski (left) takes on Grant Stec (right). | Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wisconsin brought in two tight ends from the transfer portal who both fielded decent Power Four interest — Jacob Harris (Bowling Green) and Ryan Schwendeman (Southern Illinois). While Harris is the clear projected starter, Schwendeman finds himself as the TE3 in Steele's projection.

This says more about Stec, the former four-star prospect, than it does for Schwendeman. He's rode the bench for two seasons, but now the 6-foot-6, 260 pound tight end has marinated in the Badgers' program for multiple years and looks ready to become a regular contributor. Stec is also becoming a more fluid receiver and route-runner, according to tight ends coach Nate Letton.

Justus Boone starting at OLB

=Arkansas Razorback defensive lineman Justus Boone. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Boone is technically listed as a DE by Steele, but he'll play the play the OLB position on the edge for the Badgers. He's listed ahead of Tyreese Fearbry, whom multiple staff members have praised this offseason as someone who's taken a big step forward for this defense.

I'd expect Boone to get plenty of work this fall, potentially as the No. 3 outside linebacker. But I believe Sebastian Cheeks, Fearbry and even potentially true sophomore Nick Clayton will out-snap Boone on the edge this season.

Jai'mier Scott starting at CB

Wisconsin cornerback Jai'mier Scott. | Christian Borman.

For the record, I fully expect Scott to start this season as well. The redshirt freshman cornerback was the talk of the spring, at least on defense. He was showered with praise by almost every coach who spoke about him, but perhaps the most telling comment about Scott from spring ball came from secondary coach Paul Haynes:

“When you look at talent, you look at his footwork and things, he’s probably one of the best I’ve ever been around," he told reporters.

Scott has the size, coverage ability and ball skills to be an extremely gifted, well-rounded cornerback in the Big Ten. Oklahoma State transfer Eric Fletcher was expected to start opposite Arizona State transfer and starter lock Javan Robinson, but the former battled an injury in spring which allowed Scott to take more reps. He certainly didn't waste them, and now appears primed to be a starter just a year into his Wisconsin career.