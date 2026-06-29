Player Previews: How RB Nate Palmer can Carve Out a Role

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with TCU transfer halfback Nate Palmer.

2025 Stats

30 carries, 139 yards (4.6 yards per carry) | One catch (three targets), one yard

Overview

Palmer was one of three transfer tailbacks to pledge to Wisconsin and new position coach Jayden Everett this offseason, and the program technically reeled in a total of four new halfbacks when it signed JUCO bounce-back Julius Pope as well. But of the three Power Four backs the Badgers fished out of the transfer portal, Palmer looks to be the clear No. 3 option.

Iowa State transfer Abu Sama figures to be the workhorse, while the once highly-touted Bryan Jackson brings a unique size and physicality to the room. But while Palmer is certainly a less-heralded transfer and has flown a bit under the radar, the former TCU Horned Frog has some promise.

Palmer is a great compliment to the other backs in the room in that he's the lightning to the thunder of Jackson and Sama; a quicker, elusive, scat-back type of ball-carrier who might be the fastest tailback in the room. Though his numbers through two seasons in Forth Worth were modest, Palmer is exactly what you want in a No. 3 or No. 4 halfback; skilled and with some healthy experience at the Power Four level.

"We knew, no matter what, we had to make sure we have at least four guys in that room who have some experience and could be the guy," head coach Luke Fickell said of his tailback room this winter.

Best-Case Scenario

Wisconsin RB Nate Palmer. | Christian Borman.

Sama looks like the clear top back for the Badgers, but there should be plenty of upwards mobility in the room behind him. Returning true junior Darrion Dupree also looks pretty locked into the No. 2, third-down back role, but injuries and varying workloads always ensure that running back rooms shake out unexpectedly. With his quickness and potential as a third-down receiving back, there's no reason why in a best-case scenario, Palmer can't develop into a reliable third-down, change of pace option in the Badgers' backfield.

In this world, the TCU transfer makes a few big plays early on in the year, potentially in the program's buy games against Western Illinois and Eastern Michigan with expanded opportunities. His speed and alternative running style to that of Sama, Dupree and Jackson earn him reps quickly, and he becomes one of the more surprising regular contributors for the Badgers' offense.

Worst-Case Scenario

If things go awry for Palmer in 2026, it likely means he simply doesn't see the field. This is an immensely crowded tailback room, with a lot of the top roles seemingly penciled in. If Sama leads the way, Dupree handles backup/third down duties and Jackson serves as the power back, that doesn't leave all that many snaps for Palmer.

If the running back room shakes out how it was just laid out above, that would already be an exceedingly difficult situation for Palmer to create any kind of momentum in the backfield. But what if the JUCO transfer Pope comes in and impresses right away? He has a similar skillset: elusive in the open field, good hands out of the backfield. If Pope makes a strong impression early, there's a shot Palmer is the RB5, which would sink any chances he had at making an impact this fall.

Prediction

Wisconsin running back Nate Palmer, | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Palmer looks to me like he's a year away from contributing in Madison — if he sticks around, of course. There's simply too many other backs that do what he does, namely Dupree, in the room that appear destined to steal his touches.

I'd imagine Palmer's numbers look rather similar to the stat-line he posted in 2025 as he bides his time behind the Badgers other tailbacks more immediately poised to contribute. He'll be a good contingency plan should Wisconsin suffer some injuries in the running back room, and I believe he's more than capable of handling a bigger workload. For 2026, however, I just don't see that in the cards.