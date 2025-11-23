Badgers' 84-yard rushing TD vs Illinois has Wisconsin football back where it should be
Even if it was just for a moment, Wisconsin Badgers football was back to the way it should look against No. 21 Illinois.
A season of frustration and disappointment paused temporarily for a wave of overwhelming relief in the early third quarter Saturday night.
Running back Darrion Dupree took a second-down handoff from freshman quarterback Carter Smith, and 84 yards later, he was in the endzone for six.
It looked like quintessential Wisconsin football. In that moment, all was right again at Camp Randall Stadium.
No one is going to mistake Dupree for Braelon Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Melvin Gordon, but his breakaway run was reminiscent of the Badgers of years past that could count on a breakaway run like that from their star ball-carriers.
Doing it against Bret Bielema and the No. 21 Illini was the cherry on top.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
It was the longest play from scrimmage this season for Wisconsin, evidence of how exciting the moment was but also how desperate the team was for explosive offense.
Injuries have been a significant factor in that, with multiple running backs out for the season that led to Dupree's role as the lead runner.
The handoff came from the Badgers' fourth-string quarterback, and the offensive line went through many iterations to get to this group that sprung him free.
Luke Fickell has his team starting to put things together late in the season, and maybe getting back to the type of Wisconsin football the fan base has been waiting to see.