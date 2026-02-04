When the Wisconsin Badgers hired Jayden Everett on Jan. 1 they knew that they’d have to begin building the running back room immediately. The two-week transfer portal window was slated to open the very next day.

Luckily for the Badgers, Everett already had a clear plan of attack and the established relationships to execute that plan.

His plan was largely built around Darrion Dupree, a player Everett had his sights on for years.

“I had a relationship with Darrion Dupree that dated back when I was at Vanderbilt and offered him," Everett said. " (I) really always wanted to coach him.”

𝘽𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙖𝙙𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙨: 𝘐𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘊𝘰𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘵@CoachJ_Everett sits down with @coachgrimey to talk about his journey, his coaching philosophy, and the opportunity to build in one of the most tradition-rich RB rooms in college football. pic.twitter.com/dGeRh6835L — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 2, 2026

Dupree led the Badgers in rushing yards last season, rushing 83 times for 363 yards and two touchdowns. He delivered Wisconsin's lone 100-yard rushing performance, rumbling for 131 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 13 upset over Illinois at Camp Randall.

Everett and Dupree's rapport established foundation for the new running back room, but he had plenty of work left to round out the group.

Dilin Jones had opened the 2025 season as Wisconsin's starting tailback before sustaining a season-ending injury in Week 8. He left for LSU via the transfer portal. Gideon Ituka sustained a significant injury to the head and neck area in Week 12, and he may be unavailable for the full 2026 campaign.

Veteran Cade Yacamelli, though a minor contributor in 2025, also transferred out.

That meant Everett and the Badgers had to add three more tailbacks via the transfer portal. Everett pursued players that wouldn't just fit around Dupree but complement him and each other to form a well-rounded running back room.

Everett accomplished that by adding Abu Sama of Iowa State, Bryan Jackson of USC and Nate Palmer of TCU.

"All three of them are ultimate competitors. And I think one of the best things I love about all those guys is that they’re selfless players," Everett said. "They understand the tradition of this place. They understand why it’s like to compete at the highest level, and they all want to come here and help this thing get back on track."

Sama has been a steady producer for the Cyclones over the past three seasons, accumulating 1,933 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

He is a strong all-around back, possessing quality burst and high-end speed while being able to play through contact and shed tacklers.

#Badgers RB transfer Abu Sama is such a handful to tackle.



Known for his power/breaking arm tackles, but check out this hurdle 👀



Freaky athlete.



Full FILM ROOM coming soon… pic.twitter.com/zAfjB33D17 — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) January 12, 2026

Jackson fits the profile of a bruiser as a 6-foot, 230-pound junior. He was used in short yardage and goal line situations in 2025, scoring four touchdowns on 36 rushing attempts.

Palmer is a big-play threat with breakaway speed. The redshirt sophomore rushed 30 times for 139 yards (4.6 yards per carry) in 2025 and may have some untapped potential as a pass-catcher.

With all three of the tailbacks, plus Dupree, having significant experience at the power-conference level, the Badgers running back room should produce plenty of competition leading up to the 2026 season. They could utilize a committee approach once the regular season rolls around.

Even if none put up gaudy numbers, Everett believes their decision to come to Wisconsin could be a launching point for their football careers.

"Playing at a university that's known for being an RBU is something for them that is going to change the paradigm of their careers if they commit to giving back to each other and giving back to the team," Everett said.

