Potential Key Offensive Piece Could be Poised to Return for Wisconsin Football

The most productive wide receiver Wisconsin signed out of the transfer portal could be closing in on his Badgers debut.

FCS Southeastern Louisiana transfer Jaylon Domingeaux, who has 106 career catches for 2,112 yards and 14 touchdowns and looked poised for a spot in the Badgers' rotation at wideout, is back at practice for Wisconsin during the bye week, per multiple reports.

Badgers WR Jaylon Domingeaux is back at practice with a yellow, non-contact jersey. He's been out nearly two months with a hand injury.



WR Chris Brooks said Domingeaux brings energy and leadership to every huddle. — Colten Bartholomew (@CBartWSJ) October 7, 2026

#Badgers WR Jaylon Domingeaux returned to practice today for the first time since injuring his hand in fall camp. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 7, 2026

Domingeaux was one of the more impressive receivers throughout the Badgers' offseason practices, but he was dealt a hand injury in fall camp and has yet to take the field for Wisconsin.

In his stead, the Badgers have employed a receiver rotation of Chris Brooks Jr, Eugene Hilton Jr and Malachi Coleman on the outside with Tyrell Henry taking the vast majority of the snaps in the slot. But the talented former FCS standout could push for snaps as soon as he's cleared to return.

"He's just a competitor. When you watch him, he loves to compete. He's another guy, an older guy in the room bringing some leadership qualities to us," wide receivers coach Ari Confessor said this spring.

"That guy is awesome to be around. Guys love playing with him, competing with him. But I think the way he handles his business, Coach Fickell always talks about being a pro. And he handles his every day-to-day operation like a pro. From the way he practices, to the way he to takes notes in meetings...he's a guy who's been growing tremendously," he added.

Wisconsin wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-3, 211-pound receiver has excellent hands and body control. His frame allows him to be a jump ball threat, and he also displayed a penchant for run-after-catch this offseason. His coaches clearly love the maturity and leadership he brings to the table as well; it's not hard to see the receiver pushing for snaps even in a somewhat crowded receiver room with plenty of mouths to feed.

Domingeaux's return could cause a very good problem for the Badgers, in that they have an abundance of receivers who you feel need to see the field.

Brooks continues to lead Wisconsin's receivers in snaps and coaches love his experience, size and blocking ability. Hilton is clearly quite talented despite his somewhat quiet season thus far other than the huge touchdown at Penn State. Coleman has NFL traits and stretches defenses vertically. Henry, meanwhile, just set the Wisconsin single-game receptions record and has proven to be a good underneath option for quarterback Colton Joseph.