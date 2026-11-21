Wisconsin football got the bounce-back win it desperately needed on the road against Purdue, and it did it in dominant fashion.

The Badgers got out to a quick 14-0 lead before Purdue had even run four plays on offense, and the game was never particularly close. Despite the roller coaster ride this season has been, some things never change — that's Wisconsin's 19th straight win over the Boilermakers.

It was a crucial win to get back on the right track and build confidence ahead of the game that will likely determine how this season is looked back upon, the Axe Game against Minnesota on Black Friday.

Here's my winners and losers from Wisconsin's blowout win over the Boilermakers:

WINNERS

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Colton Joseph

I had a feeling that Joseph had a great chance to recapture the hearts of Badgers fans against a shoddy Purdue defense, and indeed, he had a great game against a Boilermakers defense that offered little resistance. Though the passing output was limited again (12-of-18 for 114 yards), his legs were the catalyst for this offense's improvement in West Lafayette. With the Purdue defensive front unable to create pressure or get stout in the run game, Joseph had time in the pocket and plenty of room on the ground.

That made this offense operate significantly smoother, in large part because it helped the offense stay on schedule. Though he racked up 187 yards on the ground, the most ever by a Wisconsin quarterback, his most impressive play was an acrobatic touchdown catch, a pass he snared with one hand before trapping it to his body on a toss from Eugene Hilton Jr.

If Ryan Hopkins is fully healthy next week, Wisconsin could have a tough decision at quarterback; Hopkins is clearly the better passer, but Joseph's legs are an enormous X-factor.

RB Darrion Dupree

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Dupree was a bad man Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette. He ran with anger and emotion, shining both with his physicality and with his trademark vision and elusiveness. Dupree has firmly established himself as the best ball-carrier in this backfield, surpassing Abu Sama at this point. He finished with 16 carries for 125 yards and two scores, including a 49-yard touchdown scamper where he bounced to the outside and went untouched through the Purdue defense. The Badgers' offensive line did a much better job creating movement in the ground game, but it was a pleasure to watch Dupree tote the rock Saturday.

WR Eugene Hilton Jr

Hilton continues to be a weapon for this offense, even if he doesn't consistently stuff the stat-sheet on a weekly basis. His biggest play in West Lafayette was a 24-yard touchdown run on a reverse, sprung by a tremendous block from Colton Joseph. He finished with just one catch for nine yards, but he had a rushing score and a passing touchdown in a bizarre stat-line for the wideout. His aforementioned touchdown pass to Joseph was a laser of a throw, and Saturday in West Lafayette was his first career multi-touchdown game.

Entire Offensive Line

After facing a feisty Maryland defensive front awash with playmakers and pass-rushers, the Badgers fared much better against the permeable Purdue defensive front seven. The difference between the Terps' players in the defensive trenches and the Boilermakers was palpable, but still, this was a great performance by a much-maligned offensive line.

With no Austin Kawecki available at right guard, Blake Cherry got the start and played admirably. PJ Wilkins continues to improve his play, while Emerson Mandell being available was huge. This was a good confidence-building performance ahead of the Axe Game and a much tougher defensive front.

CB Eric Fletcher Jr

Fletcher drew the start in West Lafayette in the absence of Javan Robinson. He put together a tremendous performance, especially considering he was one of the biggest culprits on Maryland's 39-yard touchdown to even up the game last week late in the fourth quarter. The Oklahoma State transfer picked off Ryan Browne late in the fourth quarter for his first pick in a Badgers uniform. Otherwise, he wasn't that noticeable, which is usually an indication that a corner had a great day.

LOSERS

Wisconsin Badgers running back Abu Sama III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Abu Sama

Once again, Sama was a complete afterthought, even on a day in which Wisconsin's offense got whatever it wanted on the ground. He didn't play poorly by any stretch of the imagination — he simply didn't get opportunities. Last week in College Park, he was limited to a measly two carries. This week, it was more of the same, as he finished with just two touches. Dupree is clearly the RB1 at this point, and between his touches and Joseph's legs, that doesn't leave much of a role for Sama to carve out.