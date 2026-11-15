Wisconsin Week 11 Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Badgers Make Big Change at RB

Just when there appeared to be hope for Wisconsin football with the emergence of true freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins, it all came crashing down in the grotesque road loss to Maryland.

It was nothing short of a stunning loss that once again brought the entire future of the program into question.

Badgers On SI has snap counts and analysis from the loss to the Terps in College Park:

Author's note: snap count data from Pro Football Focus.

Quarterback

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Ryan Hopkins (56)

- Colton Joseph (4)

Wisconsin tried to leave the door open for Joseph to get involved this week, but once again, that proved to be a competitive advantage diversion if anything. Joseph ended up playing, but only because Hopkins got lit up on a strip-sack and had to be helped off the field. The latter's status is now in question; there's a chance Joseph takes the reins once again against the Boilermakers in Week 12.

Running Back

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Darrion Dupree (41)

- Bryan Jackson (12)

- Abu Sama (7)

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Earlier in the week, Luke Fickell said that he told the offense to focus on getting one or two backs hot as opposed to the constant rotation that appeared to be limiting their ability to get in a rhythm. After nearly splitting snaps between Dupree and Sama last week, Dupree took the vast majority of the snaps and carries, the most snaps he's played since Penn State. Jackson, meanwhile, was the de-facto RB2; Sama's lack of involvement remains truly puzzling.

Wide Receiver

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Chris Brooks Jr (38)

- Jaylon Domingeaux (31)

- Tyrell Henry (29)

- Eugene Hilton Jr (30)

- Malachi Coleman (12)

- Shamar Rigby (10)

Wisconsin deployed its usual six wide receiver rotation against the Terps to little avail. Brooks reclaimed the top spot in the room from Domingeaux, while Coleman and Rigby remain hardly involved. This unit struggled to make a difference in College Park.

Tight End

- Jacob Harris (40)

- Grant Stec (28)

- Ryan Schwendeman (20)

- Nizyi Davis (2)

Harris re-claimed the top spot in the tight end room after Grant Stec out-snapped him last week against Rutgers. The sophomore Nizyi Davis saw his first action since Michigan State in Week 5, while Emmett Bork remains out with an injury.

Offensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree churns through the line of scrimmage. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Emerson Mandell (60)

- Stylz Blackmon (60)

- Colin Cubberly (60)

- Austin Kawecki (42)

- PJ Wilkins (34)

- Lucas Simmons-Johansson (26)

- Blake Cherry (18)

Wisconsin deployed a similar offensive line rotation as it did last week against Rutgers with a few slight changes. Center Ryan Cory didn't play, while Simmons-Johansson's 26 snaps at left tackle were the most of his career, rotating with Wilkins there. Cherry rotated in at right guard with Kawecki, while Mandell, Blackmon and Cubberly played every snap.