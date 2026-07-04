Player Previews: Can WR Jaylon Domingeaux Make Noise at the FBS Level?

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with FCS transfer wideout Jaylon Domingeaux.

2025 Stats

52 catches, 857 yards, 11 touchdowns (FCS Southeast Louisiana)

Overview

WR Jaylon Domingeaux at spring practice. | Christian Borman.

Domingeaux is on his fourth year of eligibility after spending the first three seasons of his career at FCS Southeast Louisiana. He got involved immediately in 2023 as a freshman to the tune of 16 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns. By the time he was a junior, he posted the aforementioned stat-line of 52 catches for 857 yards and 11 scores as one of the top wideouts at the FCS level.

He now has two seasons of eligibility to make noise in Madison given the advent of the "five for five" rule, and this spring, he looked the part. By all accounts, Domingeaux was one of the Badgers' top play-makers at wideout and he wasted little time making an impact on the offense.

“He’s just a competitor, he’s another guy that brings some leadership," wide receivers coach Ari Confessor said this spring, adding that he handles his day-to-day like a pro.

Now, he finds himself with an excellent opportunity to make an impact at the highest level of the sport. Wisconsin's wideout room is a little uninspiring, to say the least, and despite the fact that it came at the FCS level, Domingeaux has the most production of Wisconsin's receivers by a wide margin.

Best-Case Scenario

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Domingeaux has the kind of skill that can absolutely translate to the Big Ten. He has excellent hands and body control, and could be one of the Badgers' best pure receivers. If things go according to plan for Domingeaux, he earns a starting role early on and doesn't look back.

In that case, Domingeaux becomes a staple of Wisconsin's passing game and is peppered with targets from quarterback Colton Joseph, who leans on the FCS transfer due to his tremendous hands and uncanny ability to make spectacular catches. He's moved all around the formation in Jeff Grimes' offense, and Wisconsin realizes it needs to draw up ways to get him the ball consistently.

If that's how it plays out for Domingeaux, he could easily become the Badgers' leading receiver this fall.

“Nah, JD’s special. He’s came in, been like a sponge," wide receiver Tyrell Henry said. "He’s become one of my best friends on the team.”

Worst-Case Scenario

Domingeaux's talent is undeniable, but that's not nearly enough to guarantee him a role in this offense. It's a crowded wide receiver room in an offense that frequently only deploys two receivers on the field at the same time. In Domingeaux's worst-case scenario, he struggles to crack the rotation, and his lack of playing time makes it difficult for him to find his groove.

Of course, Wisconsin's offense could continue it's downwards trajectory and every skill player in Madison would be rendered unproductive. But more likely than that, Domingeaux's worst-case scenario involves him struggling to see the field and develop a consistent rapport with Joseph, falling behind others in the room such as Chris Brooks Jr., Tyrell Henry and Eugene Hilton Jr.

Prediction

It's hard to predict what Domingeaux will do in Madison without knowing his role. He could easily earn a starting role and see plenty of action each game, but he could also just as easily fall behind others in the pecking order and struggle to make a dent in the stat sheet.

Ultimately, I see Domingeaux earning a rotational role this fall. If he's not officially a starter, he'll still play plenty of snaps, but I don't see the Badgers keeping him on the field for every play. This is going to be a wide receiver room by committee, and that should translate to modest, impactful production from Domingeaux. Still, I see him flashing an intriguing skillset and potentially reeling in 300-400 yards.