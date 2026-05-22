Projecting Wisconsin Football's Offensive Two-Deep Ahead of Summer Workouts

We won't see Wisconsin on the practice field for a little over two months as the dog days of the offseason have set in for college football.

We have plenty more to learn when the Badgers take the podium for Big Ten and local media days in late July and early August, commencing fall camp shortly thereafter. Still, we've gleaned a lot about this team through spring practice.

Specifically, I believe we can hammer down a pretty solid depth chart as to where things stand in late May. Some positions will have more rotation than others, meaning the "starters" at some spots (like defensive line and wide receiver) may mean less. Still, the following two-deep represents how the Badgers' offensive depth chart is primed to shake out ahead of summer workouts and fall camp:

Quarterback

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph. | Christian Borman.

No. 1 Colton Joseph (R-Jr) No. 2 Ryan Hopkins (Fr)

Joseph is the unquestioned starter and has been since the minute he signed with the Badgers. Hopkins, on the other hand, stole the show this spring and is pushing Louisville transfer Deuce Adams for the starting role. The battle for the QB2 gig is still neck-and-neck, and should be quite entertaining come August.

Running Back

No. 1 Abu Sama (Sr) No. 2 Darrion Dupree (Jr)

Sama, like Joseph, is another transfer who was clearly slated to start as soon as he signed. But while the Badgers added two additional transfer tailbacks in the winter (Nate Palmer, Bryan Jackson) and signed a JUCO halfback after spring ball (Julius Pope), returnee Darrion Dupree should still handle a decent amount of the work in the backfield. He's got the receiving chops to be a third-down back, and he's also stood out the most in pass-protection, according to new running backs coach Jayden Everett.

Wide Receiver

Wisconsin WR Eugene Hilton | Christian Borman

Slot Wideout Wideout Tyrell Henry (R-Sr) Eugene Hilton (So) Chris Brooks (R-Sr) Shamar Rigby (Jr) Jaylon Domingeaux (Sr) Malachai Coleman (R-Jr)

Again, I expect this room to be something of a committee. But Brooks, with his blocking skills, should be a staple on the perimeter. And Hilton, with his clear talent and feel for the game, should see plenty of reps as well. Meanwhile, Henry is the clear front-runner in the slot. Domingeaux came on towards the end of spring and figures to be involved as well, while Coleman had one of the highlight-reel catches of spring practice, tipping a jump-ball to himself with his 6-foot-5 frame.

Tight End

TE1 TE2 Jacob Harris (R-Jr) Ryan Schwendeman (R-Sr) Grant Stec (R-So) Emmett Bork (R-Fr)

Jeff Grimes is no stranger to 12 personnel (two tight end looks); last season, the Badgers had over 200 more tight end snaps than they did in 2024, their final season with ex-play caller Phil Longo. Thus, we'll list two "starters" at the position, though I do expect Harris to play the majority of the reps as he moves exceptionally well for his size (6-foot-6, 270 pounds) and is likely the most well-rounded player. Still, Bork drew plenty of praise this offseason, while Stec should expect his biggest role yet as the TE3. The FCS transfer Schwendeman is a bit of a wild card.

Offensive Line

Wisconsin OT Kevin Heywood. | Christian Borman.

LT LG C RG RT PJ Wilkins (R-Jr) Colin Cubberly (R-So) Austin Kawecki (R-Sr) Emerson Mandell (R-So) Kevin Heywood (R-So) Lucas Simmons (R-Jr) Blake Cherry (So) Ryan Cory (R-So) Stylz Blackmon (Jr) Barrett Nelson (R-Sr)

The Badgers' offensive line certainly has some question marks, but it also appears to be at least seven-deep as some viable backups have begun to emerge (namely Simmons and Cherry). You feel great at center and right tackle, where Kawecki is as steady as they come and Heywood is dripping with potential. You feel pretty good at left tackle and both guard spots, as the staff loves Wilkins and Cubberly and Mandell combined for almost 1,100 snaps last season. An area of relatively big concern? Backup center; Cory was rather un-playable last season and had to be benched after an abysmal Week 4 start against Maryland.