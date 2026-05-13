Ranking Each Position on Wisconsin's Offense By Confidence Post-Spring

Spring practice is in the books for the Badgers, and the long grind of summer workouts awaits before they'll take the field again in August for fall camp.

Through 15 practices, we've learned a lot about Wisconsin's roster and answered a handful of questions about the myriad of revamped position groups, with plenty more still to be sorted out when practices resume in just under three months.

While we don't know everything we'd like to about the 2026 Badgers, we have a pretty good sense of what position groups we're confident in — and what positions still look dicey.

Without further ado, here's a ranking of Wisconsin's offensive positions from most confident (1) to least confident (5):

1) Running Backs

Wisconsin running back Bryan Jackson. | Christian Borman.

This should warm the hearts of old-school Wisconsin fans; I'm extremely confident in this running back room. Of course, how this stable of ball-carriers performs is in many ways dependent on the rest of the offense, but in a vacuum, this looks like a really solid running back room.

At the top, you have a proven, veteran workhorse in Abu Sama. Behind him is another experienced back in Darrion Dupree who excels as a receiver and has reportedly grown as a pass-blocker this offseason.

Behind them, you have Bryan Jackson and Nate Palmer, both of whom have Power Four experience. Jackson was a highly-touted recruit when he committed to USC and he brings a nice power element to the Badgers' backfield, while Palmer is quicker and shiftier. Oh, and Wisconsin signed the top JUCO halfback available, Julius Pope.

There's versatility, depth, experience and proven production in this room — what's not to like?

2) Quarterbacks

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph. | Christian Borman.

I'm as confident in the quarterback room as I have been since head coach Luke Fickell has been in Madison. The starter Colton Joseph simply drips potential with his dynamic mobility, while there's another excellent athlete with Power Four starting experience behind him in Deuce Adams.

Still, the biggest story of the spring has been true freshman gunslinger Ryan Hopkins and the poise and maturity he's displayed beyond his years. His time appears to be coming sooner rather than later.

But past those three, which would constitute a very solid P4 quarterback room already, the Badgers also have two quarterbacks who each got multiple starts last season: Danny O'Neil and Carter Smith. Both signal-callers showed they have a lot of growth to do last year, but regardless, the experience lets you breathe easier.

I believe Fickell has his best starter and his best depth at quarterback yet, hence why I'm pretty confident in this room.

3) Tight Ends

Wisconsin tight end Grant Stec. | Christian Borman.

Here's the thing with Wisconsin's tight ends — the bar has been set so low in the past few years, the most modestly productive tight end room would be a win here.

Lance Mason began to right the ship last season by leading the Badgers in receiving with 30 catches for 398 yards and four touchdowns, but this position has still largely been a non-factor under Fickell. With a revamped room for position coach Nate Letton, I like what I see for the most part.

Bowling Green transfer Jacob Harris is one of the most intriguing athletes on the roster. At 6-foot-6, 270 pounds, the big man is shockingly fluid in the open field and has really soft hands. The word is that he arrived in Madison a better blocker than advertised as well, which would be huge for earning playing time. He should dominate the reps at the top tight end spot.

Behind him, there's a lot of meh. Could this be the year Grant Stec breaks out? We'll see. How about redshirt freshman Emmett Bork? He's garnered plenty of praise this spring. Will FCS transfer Ryan Schwendeman make an impact? That remains to be seen.

I like the starter Harris and I think the depth is good enough; I'm not enamored with this room, but I don't hate it either.

4) Offensive Line

Eric Mateos and his offensive line. | Christian Borman.

This is a tougher position to rank, and there's aspects of the offensive line I'm much higher on than others. For example: tackles — especially the starters — look great. Kevin Heywood looks like a monster even coming off a torn ACL, and Ole Miss transfer PJ Wilkins also looks like the real deal and the staff loves him.

I also like the starting center, Oklahoma State transfer Austin Kawecki, although his backup Ryan Cory gives me pause considering he was unplayable at the position last year.

I'm a little more concerned at guard, where Wisconsin will be counting on Emerson Mandell and Colin Cubberly to take big leaps from year two to year three. I'm high on Mandell's potential, in particular, but there's more projection at the two interior spots.

In terms of depth, pieces like Lucas Simmons at tackle and Blake Cherry at guard are enough to not hit the panic button. I also love the direction of this room under new offensive line coach Eric Mateos. Still, I wish there was one or two more sure things on this offensive line.

5) Wide Receivers

Wisconsin wide receiver Zion Kearney. | Christian Borman.

I'm really not sold on the "wide receiver by committee" approach that Wisconsin appears content to take this season. The Badgers appear to have plenty of capable wideouts, and that's certainly not a bad thing. But they need definite starters, clear top options for this passing game to rely on in critical situations.

The talent at receiver looks fine, but I'm concerned that Wisconsin has amassed a collection of players with one or two good individual traits that aren't well-rounded enough to be a consistent top option in the passing game.

There's a lot of mouths to feed in this room, and I think too much rotation will actually hurt the rhythm and consistency of this unit and offense as a whole. I really like Eugene Hilton out wide. Tyrell Henry should be solid in the slot. Jaylon Domingeaux has flashed this spring. But it's hard to feel comfortable without a go-to target, and that's something this room lacks.