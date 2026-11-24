Wisconsin has one more game left to play in the regular season, a showdown of enormous magnitude with the Minnesota Golden Gophers for the rights to Paul Bunyan's Axe. It's a game that will largely determine how we remember the 2026 season, and one that could determine the fate of this coaching regime in Madison.

But even in the midst of preparation for the Axe Game, it's never too early to begin thinking about the transfer portal.

The Badgers hope that they don't have to be quite as active as they were in the portal last winter, when they signed 33 transfer portal prospects with the intention to pluck a healthy amount of plug-and-play starters. But like any team looking to build a complete roster, they're going to need to do some damage along the portal recruiting trail this offseason.

The Badgers' transfer portal needs will become more evident once we know which seniors are staying, who's leaving and who decides to enter the portal themselves. But based on the players Wisconsin is definitely going to lose this offseason, and the current performance of the team, here's the Badgers' five biggest needs in the upcoming transfer portal cycle:

1. Outside Linebacker

Wisconsin linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Badgers are set to lose four 5th-year players at outside linebacker, including their star pass-rusher (Sebastian Cheeks) and their other top starter (Tyreese Fearbry). They're also set to lose Justus Boone, who's been a rotational early-down outside backer this fall with over 200 snaps. Liam Danitz, who doesn't play on defense but serves as a special teams ace, is also set to depart following the season.

Wisconsin adds two promising freshman (assuming they follow through on their verbal commitments) in Brody Pfannenstiel and Isaac Miller, but rarely are freshman outside backers ready to compete in the Big Ten. In terms of returning production, that leaves the Badgers with Nick Clayton, who's made great strides as a sophomore, and Michael Garner, who's been another rotational early-down outside backer with 140 snaps this fall.

Thus, it would behoove Wisconsin to add both pass-rush specialists in the mold of Cheeks and Clayton as well as bigger, edge-setting, run-stuffing outside backers in the mold of Boone and Garner. The Badgers have fared pretty well adding edge defenders from the portal; last fall, Mason Reiger from Louisville was arguably their best pickup. Outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell will need to work his magic once again to keep the edges of this defense stout and dangerous.

2. Defensive Line

Wisconsin defensive lineman Charles Perkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defensive line room is another spot Wisconsin is set to lose its top contributors. Hammond Russell IV and Charles Perkins, both super seniors, are in the midst of their final season of college ball. That's 606 snaps alone through 11 games from the top two players in EJ Whitlow's room.

Junior Poyser, the No. 3 defensive lineman who's had a great year himself, has one more season of eligibility to use in Madison. As does Nolan Vils, the former walk-on who's transformed himself into a productive player and the No. 4 defensive lineman on the team. But the Badgers need reinforcements, preferably of the enormous variety. You hope that players like Dillan Johnson and DeNigel Cooper can take big steps forward, but with their lack of playing time, they're both potential portal casualties as well.

3. Wide Receiver

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Wisconsin wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin upgraded its wide receiver room this year...marginally. The top three of Eugene Hilton Jr, Chris Brooks Jr and Tyrell Henry has been solid but not especially dynamic. We've seen flashes from the likes of Jaylon Domingeaux and Malachi Coleman, but those have just been flashes.

The Badgers' limited passing game is of course a big reason why, but Wisconsin needs a true go-to receiver. It's poised to lose both Brooks and Henry this offseason; that's two of their top three targeted wideouts out the door.

Last winter, the Badgers signed five transfer wideouts, strengthening the depth of the room but not necessarily moving the needle the way one or two true stud, go-to receivers would. With three current freshmen in the room (one of whom has already earned snaps in Kash Brock), and two more on the way at least in theory in Steele Harris and Dontay Tyson, depth shouldn't necessarily be a problem, especially with players like Shamar Rigby, Hilton, Domingeaux and Coleman with another year of eligibility to use should they choose to.

Instead of grabbing a handful of wideouts that are a dice roll for one reason or another, Wisconsin should grab one or two proven, plug-and-play pass-catchers to elevate this arial attack next fall.

4. Offensive Line

Wisconsin offensive lineman Austin Kawecki. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Badgers are actually only poised to lose two linemen to graduation: Austin Kawecki and Barrett Nelson. Neither is necessarily a huge loss — Nelson is a career backup and Kawecki was a one-year rental.

Nonetheless, Wisconsin needs more veteran linemen. This was another position it went after hard last winter, and for the hits (Stylz Blackmon) there were also misses (PJ Wilkins) and a handful of players (Lucas Simmons-Johansson, Blake Cherry) who didn't contribute meaningfully enough to fully evaluate.

Wisconsin has a lot of young offensive linemen, and it remains to be seen who sticks around. Last offseason, most of them did. Will that happen again? It's impossible to know at this juncture, but unless the Badgers want to rely on a handful of unproven youngsters next fall in the offensive trenches, they need to add at least two veteran linemen who could feasibly be plug-and-play starters.

5. Safety

Wisconsin Badgers safety Matt Jung. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're getting to the point where the needs are less pressing, and that's a good sign for Wisconsin; this roster is clearly in much better shape than it was a year ago. At safety, Matt Jung (who's out for the year after undergoing ankle surgery) has already played his last snap in the Cardinal and White. He's the only player Wisconsin is sure to lose to graduation, but who knows if Marvin Burks Jr sticks around?

The staff loves Cairo Skanes and he looks to be a big part of the future of the defensive backfield. But how sold are we on Carson Van Dinter? Matthew Traynor? Will Luke Emmerich and Grant Dean be ready to contribute next fall? That's a lot of question marks. Wisconsin needs at least one if not two starting safeties out of the transfer portal, depending on if Burks sticks around.