While Wisconsin’s defense knew how important Sebastian Cheeks was to its success prior to their loss to Maryland two weeks ago, the Badgers were reminded of his value when they were without the team’s leading pass rusher against the Terrapins’ backup quarterback.

This was especially apparent in Maryland’s aerial assault, where Cardell Williams completed 21-of-23 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown while Wisconsin managed just six quarterback pressures on 23 drop-backs.

Wisconsin outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks returned to action on Saturday against Purdue and made an immediate impact, recording eight quarterback pressures and finishing with a 34.6% pass-rush win rate in the Badgers’ 42-10 win over the Boilermakers.

The Badgers will need more of the same from Cheeks against Minnesota for the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Wisconsin Couldn't Get Enough Pressure Without Sebastian Cheeks

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) spins out of the grasp of Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks (15) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Maryland, Cheeks was sidelined and the Wisconsin defense greatly missed the quarterback disruption that the outside linebacker provided prior to his injury. Prior to the Maryland game, Cheeks had recorded seven sacks for the Wisconsin defense.

The Badgers were unable to pressure Williams enough to disrupt the Terrapins’ rhythm and Maryland marched up and down the field through the air when it mattered most.

While Wisconsin’s defense had plenty of opportunities to make plays against Maryland, the lack of pressure on Williams allowed him to find a rhythm through the air and take advantage of the Badgers’ secondary.

Wisconsin also had other injuries on defense for the Maryland game, including in the secondary with starting safety Matt Jung and starting corner Javan Robinson. But losing Cheeks was a huge loss for the Badger defense.

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Cheeks' Return Against Purdue Made an Immediate Difference

The Badgers got their star pass-rusher back on Saturday against Purdue, and he made his presence felt right away.

Cheeks played 50 defensive snaps and earned a 90.7 overall defensive grade, the highest for Wisconsin’s defense in the game.

The Badgers defense played a much better game against the Boilermakers and held them to 199 total yards in the 42-10 victory for the Badgers. Cheeks’ return was a big part of that.

Cheeks’ return allowed the Badger outside linebacker to be used in a number of different ways. For example, Nicolas Clayton had a decrease in snaps with Cheeks’ return.

Wisconsin Needs Cheeks to Bring That Same Pressure Against Minnesota

Wisconsin linebacker Sebastian Cheeks (15) celebrates his sack of Rutgers quarterback AJ Surace during the second quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line, the Minnesota game is always huge. The Badgers' defense cannot afford to play like they did against Maryland.

Cheeks is a crucial player for the Badgers; his ability to win one-on-one battles and create pressure on the opposing quarterback without the need for extra defenders to blitz is crucial to the Badger’s defense.

The Badgers will look to carry that momentum into the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe against the Gophers on Saturday. If Cheeks is able to create as much trouble for Minnesota’s offensive line as he did against Purdue, the Badgers’ defense should be able to control the game.